Uzbekistan's Natural Gas Production Edges Up 2.4% In 2025 Eni

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's natural gas production reached 40.16 billion cubic meters in 2025, up 2.4% year over year, following several years of declining output, according to the World Energy Review 2026 published by Italian energy company Eni.

The report shows that Uzbekistan produced 46.55 bcm of natural gas in 2015, with output increasing to 51.76 bcm in 2019. Production subsequently fluctuated, falling to 47.01 bcm in 2020 before recovering to 50.82 bcm in 2021.

Output then declined for three consecutive years, reaching 49.43 bcm in 2022, 44.66 bcm in 2023 and 39.22 bcm in 2024. Although production recovered in 2025, it remained below the levels recorded earlier in the decade.

Eni reported a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.5% for Uzbekistan's natural gas production over the 2015–2025 period.

According to Trend 's calculations, production in 2025 was approximately 13.7% lower than in 2015 and 21% below the 2021 level. The increase compared with 2024 amounted to approximately 940 million cubic meters.

Uzbekistan ranked second among Central Asian countries in natural gas production in 2025, behind Turkmenistan, which produced 72.48 bcm. Kazakhstan recorded 28.21 bcm, while Kyrgyzstan produced 20 million cubic meters. The report did not provide a production figure for Tajikistan.

Uzbekistan accounted for approximately 28.5% of the combined 140.87 bcm produced by the four Central Asian countries with reported figures in 2025. Turkmenistan represented the largest share, at approximately 51.5%.

Across the broader Russia and Central Asia grouping, natural gas production totaled 812 billion cubic meters in 2025, down 2.7% year over year. Russia accounted for 632.81 bcm, while Turkmenistan produced 72.48 bcm.

Eni's World Energy Review 2026 examines global energy market developments, including natural gas reserves, production and consumption, alongside trends in oil, coal, electricity, renewable energy and energy-related emissions. The latest edition draws on energy statistics through 2025.