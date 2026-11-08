Fadnavis Celebrates Diwali With Farmers, Wins Praise From PM Modi

Fadnavis Celebrates Diwali with Farmers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday celebrated Diwali with farmers of Lohari Sawanga village. This gesture earned praise from PM Modi, who noted that this act reflects the NDA government's compassion and commitment to farmer welfare in the state.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that he stayed in the homes of local farmers Arunabai Balpande and Rambhau Balpande and listened to their issues firsthand. "Today, I had the good fortune to celebrate Diwali with fellow farmers in Lohari Sawanga village in Nagpur district, a place rich in the historical legacy of the Hemadpanthi Shiva temple and the natural beauty bestowed by the Kanhan River. As I learned of the hardships, sorrows and worries about their families' futures faced by the farmers battling drought, my heart filled with emotion. Today, I am staying at the home of local farmers Arunabai Balpande and Rambhau Balpande. The Balpande family's warm welcome has truly touched my heart," said CM Fadnavis.

Drought Relief and Future Planning

Addressing Agricultural Challenges

During his visit, Fadnavis discussed potential measures with the farmers to prevent damage to rabi crops in the context of prevailing drought conditions. Fadnavis also announced that permission will be granted to dig borewells wherever possible to assist agricultural activities.

Addressing concerns over international challenges affecting exports and impacting farmer income, he outlined plans to establish a major processing facility for oranges and sweet limes through the MIHAN project in Nagpur, ensuring all necessary precautions are taken so farmers do not face difficulties.

"I discussed with the farmers what measures could be taken to prevent damage to rabi crops. In the context of the drought, permission will be granted to dig borewells wherever possible. Katol and Narkhed produce large quantities of sweet lime alongside oranges. However, new international challenges to exports are causing losses for farmers. Against this backdrop, plans are underway to establish a large project through the MIHAN project in Nagpur to process oranges and sweet limes. Necessary precautions will be taken to ensure that farmers do not face difficulties," added CM Fadnavis.

PM Modi's Recognition

Reacting to Fadnavis's visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the gesture, emphasising that the act underlines the spirit of compassion of Maharashtra's NDA Government towards farmers.

"This gesture by Maharashtra CM Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji, of spending Diwali with farmers in Lohari Sawanga village (Narkhed, Nagpur) and staying at the residence of Arunabai and Rambhau Balpande is very touching. It underlines the spirit of compassion with which the NDA Government in Maharashtra is working for the farmers and ensuring their well-being," said PM Modi.

Government Support Amid Calamity

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed villagers after a prayer meeting organised by the Gurudev Seva Mandal in Lohari Savanga village of Nagpur district. In its release, CM Fadnavis said that at a time when the state is facing a natural calamity in the form of drought, the state government is standing firmly by the farmers.

While interacting with the villagers, CM Fadnavis said,“This has been a year of challenges. The rains remained elusive until the very end. As a result, crops were damaged and farmers suffered enormous losses. In some parts of the state, serious shortages of fodder and even drinking water have emerged.”

He said that during this difficult period, the state government has stood firmly behind the farmers.“Some time ago, the government took the major decision of farm loan waivers and helped farmers get back on their feet. Lakhs of farmers benefited from the loan-waiver scheme. However, the drought situation has once again created a crisis for farmers. Therefore, the state government has now extended direct assistance to them,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that to enable farmers to celebrate Diwali, the government has deposited Rs 5,000 into the bank accounts of around 1.5 crore farmers. "The process of depositing the money is still underway."

The prayer meeting was held in the assembly hall on the premises of the Lohari Savanga Gram Panchayat. Revenue Minister and Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, MLAs Charansingh Thakur, Ashish Deshmukh and Dr Rajiv Potdar, former MLA Sudhakar Kohale, District Collector Kumar Ashirwad, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Vinayak Mahamuni and other senior officials were present along with Chief Minister Fadnavis.

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