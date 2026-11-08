US Leaders Condemn Racist Disruption of Diwali Celebration in Seattle

US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and other prominent Indian Americans have condemned the actions of American far-right activist Jake Lang who disrupted a Diwali celebration in Seattle carrying signs that read 'Deport all Dotheads'. Jaypal in a post on X said, "I am beyond disgusted by this vile and racist display. Diwali is an important holiday and our community should feel safe to celebrate it. This hateful display has no place in our city or this country."

Prominent Indian American businessman Ajay Jain Bhutoria called the action 'pure bigotry' and said that racial slurs against Hindus had no place in America. "Absolutely disgusting. Jake Lang and Thomas Allen storming a peaceful Diwali celebration in Seattle with signs reading“Deport All Dot Heads” and“Stop Hindu Replacement of Christians” is pure hate and bigotry. Diwali is a festival of light, family, and joy - not a threat. Targeting Hindu Americans and Indian immigrants with racial slurs and conspiracy rhetoric has no place in this country. We stand against this racism and for the right of every American to celebrate their heritage freely. #StopAsianHate."

Community Calls for Vigilance

Another Indian American organisation the Coalition of Hindus of North America advised all community members to continue being vigilant against such attacks. "Community Alert for Seattle and surrounding areas! Hinduphobic bigotry on open display as activists Jake Lang and Thomas Allen burst in to disrupt a Hindu Diwali celebration where children are performing, holding signs such as“Deport all Dotheads” and“Stop Hindu Replacement of Christians”. Thankfully, there were others who didn't tolerate this and removed them from the premises. We condemn such actions and advise community members to stay vigilant while celebrating Diwali, as these activists have announced plans to disrupt other celebrations," CoHNA said in a post on X.

Details of the Disruption

Jake Lang on Saturday (local time) attempted to stall a Diwali Celebration in Seattle before he was physically checked by some of the people. Lang and other protestors were carrying signboards that said "Deport All Dot Heads". Posting pictures of the attempted disruption Lang indulged in an abusive rant on X targeting Hindus claiming that they were responsible for flipping Texas blue for the Democrats. In his post on X, Lang said, "We were just ASSAULTED by dozens of ANTIFA & HINDUS @ the Seattle Diwali Festival!!!! I guess they didn't like our“Deport All Dot Heads” sign!!! Hindus flipped Texas blue. '#$%' them.

Speaking outside the celebration venue Lang said, "We were demonstrating our First Amendment against the replacement of Christians by Hindus in the state of Texas, the state of Washington and a bunch of Indians and white liberals just swarmed us and attacked us...They hit me. They broke my flag... This is what's happening in America."

Lang who runs his organisation called White Replacement was a participant in the January 6 2021 US Capitol attack for which he has served four years in jail. Lang was pardoned by US President Donald Trump on the first day of his second presidency in 2025.

The attempted disruption by Lang came just after the US President marked Diwali celebrations at the White House with Indian tech entrepreneur Vishal Gondal, Chef Vikas Mehta and others at the Oval Office. During the festivities Trump participated in a ceremonial diya-lighting and was gifted a copy of the Hanuman Chalisa.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)