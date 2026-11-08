The Brew News Achievement Awards 2026 To Honour GCC Excellence At Dubai Ceremony On December 6

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 7, 2026 4:11 am - The Brew News is a UAE-based digital news platform covering local, regional and international developments. Its editorial coverage includes business, finance, politics, sports, entertainment, technology, lifestyle and community news.

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai, will host the awards ceremony celebrating outstanding individuals, businesses and organisations across the GCC.

DUBAI, UAE – 6 November 2026: The Brew News Achievement Awards 2026 will bring together some of the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) most accomplished individuals and organisations for an evening dedicated to recognising excellence, innovation and meaningful contributions across the region.

Organised by The Brew News, the awards aim to acknowledge individuals and organisations whose achievements are making a positive impact across different industries. The initiative will provide a platform for established business leaders, entrepreneurs, emerging professionals, innovators and community contributors to receive recognition for their work.

The awards will cover several sectors, including business and entrepreneurship, technology, healthcare, sports, arts and culture, entertainment, hospitality and community development. Major categories include Businessperson of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Start-up Entity of the Year, Young Achiever of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Real Estate, Excellence in Technology, Excellence in Health and Wellness, Excellence in Sports, Philanthropist of the Year and Sustainable Initiative of the Year.

Other categories will celebrate contributions to academia, public relations, events, literature, radio, automobiles, jewellery design and the restaurant industry. Hospitality awards will also recognise excellence in fine dining, casual dining and ethnic Indian cuisine.

"Every achievement has a story of dedication, perseverance and impact. Through these awards, we want to celebrate the people behind those impactful stories and give deserving achievers the recognition they deserve," said Shaneer N Siddiqui, Founder and Managing Editor of The Brew News.

Individuals and organisations based across the GCC who meet the eligibility requirements can participate. The awards accept both self-nominations and nominations submitted on behalf of businesses, colleagues, industry leaders and other deserving candidates. Individual participants can enter a maximum of two categories.

Nominations will remain open until November 30, 2026, with an entry fee of AED 250 per category.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for December 6, 2026, at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai. Nominees, finalists, business leaders and invited guests will gather to celebrate the achievements and contributions of people and organisations shaping the region's future.

The initiative represents The Brew News' continued commitment to its tagline, "Reporting News That Matters." Alongside its journalism and coverage of regional and international developments, the publication aims to recognise the individuals and organisations contributing to positive change.

For nominations and further information, visit:



The Brew News Achievement Awards 2026 – Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +971 50 988 5196 / +971 58 543 5005