MENAFN - GetNews) "Chicago moving company's apartment moving guide, featured on a property management blog, covers freight elevators, certificates of insurance, security deposits and the move-out mistakes renters make most."Chicago Apartment Movers Share Renter Moving Guide: Affordable City Movers offer 9 Things Renters Wish They'd Known Sooner Published by Bottom Line Property Management

CHICAGO, IL - November 8, 2026 - Affordable City Movers Chicago, a Lakeview-based Chicago moving company founded in 2018, has published an expert guide for renters, "Affordable City Movers' Guide to Apartment Moving: 9 Things Renters Wish They'd Known Sooner," on the blog of Bottom Line Property Management, a property management company serving Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina. The guide, featured August 9, 2026, draws on the company's experience moving apartment renters to explain the preventable problems that come up again and again on moving day.

Why Apartment Moves Are Different

The guide explains that moving out of an apartment involves far more than furniture and boxes. Renters also have to work around a lease, a building manager, a freight elevator schedule, a certificate of insurance and a security deposit someone else controls, and a mistake with any one of them can cost time and money.

Apartment Moving Tips for Renters

Among the guide's nine recommendations:



Read the move-out clause first. Notice periods, restricted moving days and cleaning requirements should shape the moving date.

Reserve the freight elevator the day notice goes in, and get the reservation in writing. End-of-month slots fill weeks ahead.

Start the certificate of insurance early. Many buildings won't let a crew past the loading dock without one, and insurance carriers can take three to five business days to issue it.

Photograph the entire unit before the first box leaves and again once it's empty, to protect the security deposit.

Avoid the 1st and 31st when possible. A mid-month, mid-week move is often 20 to 30 percent cheaper.

Measure doorways, elevators and stairwell turns, not just rooms, before moving large furniture. Know what a deposit can cover. Normal wear and tear generally isn't damage, and most states set deadlines for returning deposits.

Moving Out of a Chicago Apartment

The guide closes with advice specific to Chicago renters, including planning truck parking in advance, preparing for tight stairwell turns in vintage three-flats and courtyard buildings in Lakeview, Logan Square and Andersonville, and reading the Chicago Residential Landlord and Tenant Ordinance, which gives tenants in covered buildings stronger deposit protections. As Chicago apartment movers, Affordable City Movers handles certificates of insurance, elevator reservations and parking as a routine part of every apartment move.

"Most apartment moving problems have nothing to do with the heavy lifting," said the owner of Affordable City Movers Chicago. "A missing certificate of insurance, an elevator that wasn't reserved, or a move booked on the 31st can derail a day that should have been simple. We wrote this guide so renters can get those details right before they book anything, and we're glad Bottom Line Property Management shared it with their residents."

Frequently Asked Questions

What should renters do first when moving out of an apartment? Read the move-out clause in the lease, give written notice, reserve the freight elevator, and then book movers, in that order. The building's rules usually decide which moving dates are available.

What is a certificate of insurance for apartment moving? It's a document from the moving company's insurance carrier naming the building and management company as additionally insured. Many apartment buildings require one before movers can enter, and it can take three to five business days to issue.

How far in advance should I book apartment movers in Chicago? Three to four weeks for most moves, and six to eight weeks for moves on the 1st or last day of the month or between May and September.

How much does it cost to move a one-bedroom apartment? According to the guide, most local one-bedroom moves cost $400 to $900, and two-bedrooms $700 to $1,500, depending on stairs, elevator access, distance and packing services.

Does Affordable City Movers handle certificates of insurance and elevator reservations? Yes. Affordable City Movers Chicago handles certificates of insurance, elevator reservations and truck parking as a routine part of apartment moves.

About Affordable City Movers Chicago

Founded in 2018 and based in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood, Affordable City Movers Chicago is a local Chicago moving company serving residential and commercial customers across Chicago, including Lincoln Park, Lakeview, Downtown, Wicker Park and Evanston. The company specializes in apartment, condo and high-rise moves and also offers labor-only loading and unloading, same-day emergency moves, and specialty handling for pianos, artwork and antiques. It is known for professional crews, clear communication and transparent, affordable pricing. Learn more about the Chicago movers at affordablecitymovers or call (312) 210-0259.

Sources

Affordable City Movers' Guide to Apartment Moving: 9 Things Renters Wish They'd Known Sooner, Bottom Line Property Management, August 9, 2026