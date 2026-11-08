Rain And Cooler Weather Sunday, Flash Flood And Fog Warnings Issued

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- Rainy, relatively cold weather will prevail across much of the Kingdom on Sunday, with temperatures falling 3 to 4 degrees Celsius below seasonal averages and warnings of possible flash floods in parts of the north and centre, the Jordan Meteorological Department said.

Intermittent showers are forecast in northern and central regions and limited parts of the east and southwest, with rainfall potentially becoming briefly heavy in some northern and central areas during the early morning.

Partly cloudy to occasionally overcast skies will prevail across most regions, while showers in the far northeastern Badia may be accompanied by thunder. Westerly winds will be moderate, occasionally becoming active.

The department warned of possible flash flooding early Sunday in limited parts of northern and central Jordan, including the Dead Sea area.

Fog could also reduce visibility during the morning and nighttime hours over mountainous areas and parts of the plains and Badia, while dust may affect visibility in desert regions. Motorists were cautioned against slippery roads in areas receiving rainfall.

Sunday's temperatures are forecast to reach 18 degrees Celsius in East Amman and 16 C in West Amman, compared with 15 C in the northern highlands, 14 C in the Sharah highlands, 19 C across the plains and 21 C in the Badia.

Highs will reach 25 C in the northern Jordan Valley, 28 C in the southern Jordan Valley and 26 C at the Dead Sea and in Aqaba.

Conditions are expected to improve on Monday, with sunny skies and relatively cold weather across most regions, while moderate temperatures will prevail in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Easterly winds will remain moderate.

Temperatures will rise slightly on Tuesday, bringing pleasant conditions to most areas and moderate weather to the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Some medium-level clouds will appear over eastern regions, accompanied by moderate southeasterly winds.

A slight decline in temperatures is forecast for Wednesday, with relatively cold weather returning to most regions and moderate conditions continuing in low-lying areas.

High-level clouds are expected, with moderate northwesterly winds.

//Petra// RZ