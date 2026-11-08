Power Outage Schedules To Be In Effect In Some Regions On Sunday, Covering 1.5 To 4 Groups

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrenergo announced this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

According to the company, hourly power outage schedules will apply to all categories of consumers from 12:00 to 23:59 The extent of restrictions will range from 1.5 to 4 outage groups.

For businesses and industry, electricity consumption limits will also be in effect from 12:00 to 23:59.

The need for these measures is due to the consequences of Russia's massive attacks on energy facilities.

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The company emphasized that enemy strikes could cause changes in the situation in the power system. Up-to-date information, including outage schedules, will be published by regional distribution system operators on their official social media pages.

Consumers are urged to use electricity sparingly during periods when power is available.