Finland Studies Ukraine's Experience With Anti-Tank Fortifications Along Border With Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced by Finnish Army Commander Lieutenant General Pasi Välimäki, as reported by Bloomberg.

Russia has already begun rebuilding its military capabilities, even as its full-scale invasion of Ukraine enters its fifth year.

In this conflict, Ukrainian forces have used extensive defensive lines and anti-tank obstacles to slow the enemy's advance, Välimäki said.

With a 1,340-kilometre border with Russia-accounting for approximately half of NATO's land border with the country-Finland must determine how structures similar to those used in Ukraine would withstand the harsh northern climate.

"Conditions in Finland are more challenging," Välimäki noted. "If we build fortifications and dig anti-tank ditches or obstacles as deep as those in Ukraine, how long does it take before our environment turns them into artificial ponds?"

Russia's efforts to replenish its weapons stockpiles are beginning to show some results, he observed.

Finland has no way of preventing this rearmament. Instead, the goal is to deter Russian forces by convincing the Russian military that an attack would fail, he said.

"Everything we are doing now is about creating a threshold so that Russia does not go any further, whether we are talking about the alliance or Finland," Välimäki added.

These efforts are part of measures to strengthen NATO's eastern flank amid the rebuilding of Russia's military capabilities.

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Following the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Finland strengthened its combat readiness and held training exercises for 60,000 reservists over a two-year period. The country is also continuing to develop its conscription system and territorial reserve. In the event of war, the Finnish armed forces could mobilise approximately 280,000 troops.

Finland is currently carrying out a major reform of its army, which will continue until the end of the 2030s. The reform includes modernising equipment, military structures, combat readiness and the ability to sustain operations over an extended period.

The lieutenant general stressed that the experience of the war in Ukraine had also demonstrated the scale of the aerial and missile threat. According to him, shooting down missiles and drones alone is not enough to ensure protection-it is also important to have the capability to strike enemy launch systems before they are used.

As Ukrinform previously reported, in March, ten European countries agreed to prepare for the possible cross-border evacuation of civilians in the event of a crisis or armed conflict with Russia.

Photo: Tommi Pesonen / Yle