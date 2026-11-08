Traffic Across Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant Dam In Zaporizhzhia To Be Temporarily Suspended

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Mykhailo Semikin, acting Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, stated this on Telegram according to Ukrinform.

"Residents of Zaporizhzhia, please note the temporary changes to traffic. On November 8, from 07:00 to 19:00, traffic across the DniproHES dam will be completely closed," he said.

More than 60,000 consumers left without electricity in Dnipro due to Russian attacks

Semikin noted that drivers would be able to use alternative routes via the Arch Bridge on Khortytsia Island, the Cable-Stayed Bridge and the Preobrazhenskyi Bridge.

As Ukrinform previously reported, a 500-kilogram aerial bomb was neutralised on Khortytsia Island in Zaporizhzhia.

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