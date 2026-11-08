Iran Mocks Trump's Midterms Defeat
Iran's National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei ridiculed United States President Donald Trump's midterm election defeat on Saturday.
"You lost the war and the election," Rezaei wrote on X. He claimed that US Vice President JD Vance has "conceded," State Secretary Marco Rubio is "heading for the exit," War Secretary Pete Hegseth is "about to be fired," and "CENTCOM commander [Brad Cooper] is now a podcaster!"
"So٫ who exactly in Washington do we need to get this message across to? Start a war, and you'll face a devastating response," Rezaei warned.
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