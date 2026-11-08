British High Commission KL Holds Remembrance Day Service At Tugu Negara

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Rohani Mohd Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 (NNN) -- The British High Commission in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday held the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Tugu Negara to commemorate 81 years since the end of the Second World War and to honour service personnel and civilians who served their countries in both world wars and other armed conflicts.

British High Commissioner to Malaysia Ajay Sharma said the sacrifices of the personnel and civilians reminded everyone to not take peace for granted.

“Today, we stand in quiet reflection to remember the courage and sacrifice of all those who served in times of war and conflict, especially those who never returned home.

“As we honour their memory, we renew our shared responsibility to work together towards a future defined by peace and understanding," he added.

The event brought together diplomatic corps and defence communities, including ambassadors, high commissioners, defence attachés, and advisors.

Also in attendance were representatives from the Malaysian Armed Forces, Malaysian Veterans' Associations, and local societies and schools.

The service included a performance by The International School @ Park City, reflections by Reverend Dinesh Natorajan, and a reading of 'The Soldier by Rupert Brooke' by Lieutenant General (R) Datuk Johnny Lim Eng Seng and 'We Shall Keep the Faith by Moina Michael' by Kenneth Speldewinde.

United Kingdom Defence Advisor at the British High Commission, Colonel James Green OBE, read 'For the Fallen by Robert Laurence Binyon.'

After observing two minutes of silence for the fallen, the ceremony ended with the traditional laying of wreaths at the base of the Cenotaph, a solemn tribute to those who gave their lives in the name of peace.

Remembrance Day is held on the second Sunday of each November.

The milestone reminds the world of the enduring legacy of peace and the sacrifices made by generations past.

Also recognised and remembered were the contributions of British, Commonwealth, and other international military servicemen and women in the two world wars and later conflicts, and the vital role civilians played during these and other wars.

--NNN