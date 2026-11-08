Philippines Oversees Final Preparations For ASEAN Summit

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MANILA, Nov 8 (NNN-PNA) -- Philippines' Executive Secretary Ralph Recto inspected key venues in Pasay City ahead of the Philippines' hosting of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits on Nov 15 to 17, the Philippines News Agency (PNA) reported.

Recto, who chairs the ASEAN National Organising Council, led the inspection on Friday to ensure that the country's preparations are on track.

The Office of the Executive Secretary (OES), in a news release on Saturday, shared several photos of Recto's inspection of the Philippine International Convention Centre and Coconut Palace, which will host activities related to the regional gathering.

“With just nine days to go before the Philippines welcomes more than 20 leaders from ASEAN member states, dialogue partners, and distinguished guests from across the region, ES Recto made sure that preparations are on track and President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr's directives are fully carried out ahead of the President's own inspection,” it said.

The OES said the inspection reflects a whole-of-government effort, with various agencies working closely throughout the year to ensure the successful hosting of the Philippines' ASEAN chairship.

Recto thanked the ASEAN organising team for their continued efforts and urged them to sustain their dedication as the country prepares to host around 100 more meetings.

--NNN-PNA