Razes Pharma Plans $16.3 Million Expansion Of Tajikistan Drug Production

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajik-Indian pharmaceutical company Razes Pharma plans to build a new production facility covering more than 10,000 square meters, with investment exceeding 150 million somoni (about $16.3 million), as part of the second phase of its project in Dushanbe.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, the expansion plan was presented to President Emomali Rahmon during his visit to the plant on October 30.

The new facility is expected to create 150 jobs. It will have an annual production capacity of 125 million units of liquid medicines in ampoules and large plastic containers, covering 100 product types.

In addition, the second phase will expand the range of domestically produced medicines and the company's production capacity, helping reduce the domestic market's dependence on imported medicines.

During the visit, Emomali Rahmon instructed the relevant officials to focus on the quality and safety of medicines, compliance with international standards, the training of qualified specialists and the timely implementation of the second phase.

Trend calculates that the second phase will increase the plant's overall annual production capacity by approximately 7.2%. In liquid medicines, combined capacity would increase almost sevenfold, with the second phase accounting for about 86% of the total. However, the product categories differ, as the first phase covers liquids for external use, while the second will produce medicines in ampoules and large plastic containers. Therefore, the figures indicate a shift in the company's product mix rather than a like-for-like increase.