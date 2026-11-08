Amitabh Bachchan Stresses On The Importance Of 'Sorry' Amidst Health Concerns

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Amidst his ongoing health struggles, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan revealed that now he has gotten extremly used to saying sorry to everyone.

Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali on his Tumblr blog, Big B revealed that although he wanted to reply to everyone's warm wishes, his health is not allowing him to do so.

In an emotional post, Amitabh said that saying sorry is always good. If the other person accepts and understands the apology, the mind and heart come to ease, and if not, his heart bears the burden, not yours.

Big B wrote in Hindi, "Aisi dasha ho gayi hai ki pichhle dinon se, ye“Kshama Prarthi” ka uchcharan kai baar ho raha hai... to ab kya karein, paristhitiyan kuch aisi ho gayi hain ki maafi maangne mein der nahi lagti...Kshama maang leni chahiye... maangne se galat to nahi kar rahe hain... agla ya to inkaar kar dega, uska tiraskar karega, ya phir kshama ko samajh jayega (sic).

"Kshama samajh jayega to man prasannchit ho jayega, hamara... na maana to uska man uchaat rahega...To prasannchit, ya aakrosh... prashn ye hai...Ek mein shanti aur santushti... doosre mein ek chubhan...Ab aap nirnay lijiye, kya aapko santushti sweekar hai, ya chubhan!!! Bahuton ko“chubhan” se prasannata milti hai, kuch ko santushti... Jeevan mein vividhta, jeevan ka rahasya hai...Rahasya bhi moordhanya, ananya, paristhijanya hota hai...॥," he further went on to add.

Meanwhile, sources recently informed IANS that the shoot for Amitabh Bachchan-hosted popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' has been halted for the past week owing to Big B's health concerns.

The source further shared that the last major celebrity episode shot for the show featured 'Ramayan' cast Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey.

The shoot for the show is likely to resume from next week now, if Big B feels well.

"The shoot will resume hopefully from next week but only if his health allows," the sources added.

-IANS

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