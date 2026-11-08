'Living Example Of Putting Nation First': HM Shah Wishes LK Advani On 100Th Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday extended greetings to veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani on his 100th birthday, referring to the latter as a "living example of putting the nation first".

Taking to the social media platform 'X', HM Shah said: "Respected Shri Lal Krishna Advani Ji, a symbol of service to the nation, an architect of the BJP, and a principled statesman, completes 99 years today and steps into the 100th year of his life. On behalf of crores of BJP workers, I extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to him."

"From a humble family background to becoming a founding member of the BJP, its National President, and the Deputy Prime Minister of the country, Advani Ji's life in every role has been a living example of public service and putting the nation first," he added.

The Home Minister further said that through a life marked by struggle, sacrifice, and dedication, Advani has shown that "commitment to the motherland and ideology is the true identity of BJP workers".

"I pray to God for his good health and well-being," HM Shah said.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a detailed article highlighting the life, political journey and enduring contribution of Lal Krishna Advani, as the senior leader entered his 100th year on November 8.

Describing Advani's journey as closely intertwined with several defining chapters of modern India, PM Modi recalled his experiences during Partition, his contribution to building the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and the BJP, his role during the Emergency, the Somnath-to-Ayodhya Rath Yatra and his service to the country in various government positions.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Prime Minister announced the publication of his article and extended birthday greetings to Advani.

“Today, 8th November, is a landmark day. Respected L.K. Advani Ji enters his hundredth year. On this special occasion, my greetings to him,” PM Modi wrote.

He said his article highlighted Advani's lasting contribution to India and recalled several aspects of his personality beyond politics, including his love for reading, culture and cinema, as well as his achievements as a writer.