NZ Vs IND, 2Nd ODI: Virat Kohli's Warning Reaction Goes Viral After Fan Throws Mini Bat Onto Field (WATCH)

Former Team India captain and star batter Virat Kohli was caught warning a spectator during the rain-affected second ODI of the five-match series against New Zealand at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday, November 7.

The Men in Blue took a 2-0 series lead following a tense 4-run victory via the DLS method in a rain-curtailed thriller. Chasing a modest 135-run target, the visitors were reduced to 113/7 in 26 overs and needed 22 runs to win before the rain interrupted play permanently, leaving India marginally ahead on the DLS par score to seal the win.

As India needed to score at least 109 as per the DLS par score at the 26-over mark, their total of 113/7 handed them a tight 4-run victory when persistent downpours prevented any further resumption.

Also Read:Mitchell Santner Hails Bowling Attack After Rain Affected Second ODI

Kohli's Warning Reaction Goes Viral

As Team India eventually sealed the victory and took a 2-0 series lead before the third ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton, Virat Kohli found himself at the center of attention on social media following a boundary-line incident during the match.

Kohli was fielding near the boundary when he saw a fan throw a mini bat, apparently for an autograph from the star batter. However, the former India captain appeared visibly irked by the boundary-line disruption.

Recognising the safety hazard and breach of match protocol, Virat Kohli picked up the toy bat from the outfield, looked toward the young spectators in the stands, who were apparently desperate to get his autograph on their mini plastic bats, and walked over to address the safety hazard directly.

After picking up the mini bat, the star batter gestured in warning and sternly instructed them to refrain from throwing objects onto the playing field. Rather than losing his temper, Kohli maintained his composure and delivered a verbal lesson in boundary protocol and safety standards.

ANGRY VIRAT KOHLI ON KIDS!

Virat Kohli warned a few kids who were throwing bats onto the field to get his autograph during the ongoing match. Mukku (@Cric_Mukku) November 7, 2026

Virat Kohli, who scored just 7 off 7 balls in the second ODI in Wellington, is often known for his immense passion and intense on-field presence. Still, on this occasion, he handled the boundary disruption with remarkable composure.

While his frustration was evident, the former India captain prioritises player safety and stadium protocol, delivering a clear message without creating a major scene, ensuring that boundary line safety protocols are maintained.

How Did Virat Kohli Perform Since His Test Retirement

Virat Kohli is no longer an all-format player, as he retired from T20Is and Tests in 2024 and 2026, and prioritises ODI cricket with an aim of extending his illustrious career until the 2027 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.

Since his Test retirement, Kohli, who recently turned 38 on November 5, has played in every ODI series, including against Australia (away), South Africa (home), New Zealand (home), England (away), Afghanistan (home), and West Indies (home), and now against New Zealand (away), maintaining brilliant form and anchoring India's middle order with customary authority.

In the last 17 ODI innings, Virat Kohli has aggregated 1009 runs, including 4 centuries and 6 fifties, at an average of 72.07 and a strike rate of 115.05. This is currently the most by any batter in the world during this period, reinforcing his ongoing status as the premier 50-over anchor in international cricket.

Kohli will look to continue his rich vein of form and put on a stellar performance in the upcoming 3rd ODI against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday, November 10.

Also Read:Shubman Gill Backs Gurnoor Brar After India Secure Second ODI Win