Houthi Spokesperson Claims Missile And Drone Attacks On Saudi Sites

Houthi Spokesperson Claims Attacks on Saudi Arabia

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree has claimed responsibility for a series of missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia's oil facilities and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, alleging that six military operations were carried out against strategic and military installations across the kingdom. According to statements made by Saree, the operations involved ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones and were launched in response to what the group described as Saudi aggression against Yemen.

"The first operation targeted Khalid International Airport, oil storage tanks, and a distillation tower belonging to Aramco in the Saudi enemy's capital, Riyadh, and, by Allah's grace, successfully achieved its objective," Saree said. He further claimed that the second operation targeted Aramco facilities in Khurais, while the third struck Pumping Station No. 8 in the Dawadmi area. According to Saree, the fourth operation targeted Saudi military concentrations at a National Guard camp in Najran, while the fifth targeted troop positions east of Al-Jawf Governorate in three stages.

Houthi Claims of Escalation and Retaliation

"The sixth operation targeted Saudi enemy troop concentrations east of Raghwah and Madghal districts in Marib Governorate, under the command of Saudi officer Fares Al-Shammari, leaving a large number of dead and wounded among their ranks," he added. The Houthi spokesperson claimed that the operations resulted in several casualties among Saudi military personnel. These claims have not been independently verified.

In a separate post on X, Saree alleged that Saudi Arabia had conducted 105 airstrikes and missile attacks against Yemen over the preceding 24 hours, targeting areas in Sanaa and the governorates of Al-Jawf, Taiz, Amran, Hajjah, Saada, Marib and Lahj. "These attacks left dozens of civilians dead and wounded, most of them women and children. This brings the total number of airstrikes and missile attacks by the Saudi aggressor against our country since the escalation began to 4,369," he said.

Threatening further retaliation, Saree said, "We will continue our operations deep inside Saudi territory, imposing the equation of blockade for blockade and escalation for escalation, and targeting Saudi enemy troop concentrations and officers." Meanwhile, Yemen's internationally recognised government has urged Lebanon to take coordinated measures to stop Hezbollah's alleged military assistance to the Houthi militia. Yemen's Foreign Minister Afrah Al-Zouba called for cooperation between the security and intelligence agencies of both countries to prevent further support for Houthi military operations. (ANI)

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