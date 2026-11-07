NIA Convicts Key Accused In Maharashtra ISIS Terror Module Case Today

NIA Convicts Accused in Maharashtra ISIS Terror Module Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has secured the conviction of accused Adnanali Sarkar (A-5) in the Maharashtra ISIS Terror Module case. According to a press release, the Special Court (NIA), Mumbai, convicted Sarkar under sections 13, 18, 20, 38 and 39 of the UA (P) Act and sections 201 and 120-B of the IPC on Saturday. He was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for a maximum period of 6 years, and a total fine of Rs. 65,000 was imposed on him.

The case was registered by NIA Mumbai on June 28, 2023, suo motu, following information received from the MHA regarding a conspiracy by ISIS members to threaten the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of India. The release stated that the investigation exposed a larger conspiracy involving international linkages and foreign-based ISIS handlers, in which the accused were involved in propagating the extremist ideology of ISIS, recruitment, raising funds for terrorist activities and circulating ISIS propaganda magazines, including 'Voice of Hind' and 'Voice of Khurasan'.

Six accused, namely Tabish Nasser Siddiqui, Zulfikar Ali Barodawala alias Lalabhai, Sharjeel Shaikh, Aakif Ateeque Nachan, Zubair Noor Mohammad Shaikh alias Abu Nusaiba and Adnanali Sarkar, were chargesheeted in the case. The Special Court framed charges against all six arrested accused as per the sections of the chargesheet. All of the accused persons are in judicial custody. The trial against the remaining five accused persons will continue, the release said.

NIA Action in Fake Indian Currency Notes Case

Earlier on Wednesday, the NIA conducted searches at eight places across Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal in connection with a Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) recovery case. The case (RC-02/2026/NIA/PAT) pertains to the recovery of FICN having a face value of Rs 2,48,500 from the jurisdiction of Madanpur Police Station in Bihar's Aurangabad.

During the searches, NIA claims to have seized digital devices, incriminating documents and Bangladeshi currency, among other items. Following the recovery of the FICN, a case was registered at Madanpur Police Station on August 15 this year against four accused persons, namely Surendra Kumar, Vijay Yadav, Ranjan, and Pradeep Saw. NIA re-registered the case on October 18 and took over the investigation pursuant to an order of the Ministry of Home Affairs. "The investigation conducted so far has revealed that the accused persons in the case were involved in smuggling of FICN," said the NIA.

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