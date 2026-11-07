Scene Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya's Film Crosses Rs 39 Crore, Trails Karuppu's Collection

Rs 39.40 crore - that is what director Jithu Madhavan's action drama Scene pulled in across India over its first two days. Box office receipts grew quickly. The crime thriller held strong on Saturday, holding its ground against major rival releases in domestic markets.

Suriya leads the cast as police officer Inbaraaj, alongside Nazriya Nazim and Naslen. Ticket sales jumped. Day 2 brought Rs 20.25 crore net - a 5.7 percent rise over Friday's Rs 19.15 crore net. Positive word-of-mouth drove the weekend crowd across key territories.

Day 2 Regional and Global Breakup

Saturday, November 7, saw heavy footfalls in core markets. Tamil screens roared. The original version fetched Rs 16.50 crore net across 4,324 shows, driven by fans seeking Suriya's action avatar.

Over in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the dubbed Telugu version grabbed Rs 3.75 crore net from 1,363 shows. That multi-language outreach expanded the movie's early footprint.

Overseas theaters added Rs 35.75 crore net during the initial 48 hours. Combined with domestic sales, the worldwide gross crossed Rs 80 crore - settling near Rs 81.50 crore globally.

International markets are driving huge numbers for the crime thriller.

How Scene Compares With Previous Releases

Where does this leave the film within Suriya's career graph? This is a strong result. The two-day domestic net of Rs 39.40 crore slightly trails Karuppu - his earlier 2026 release that earned Rs 39.65 crore behind a Rs 24.15 crore Day 2 surge.

Vishwanath & Sons - Suriya's second 2026 release - made Rs 37.60 crore net in its first two days. Scene beat that total. By landing between Karuppu (Rs 39.65 crore) and Vishwanath & Sons (Rs 37.60 crore), the movie shows the star's reliable box office draw.

Theatrical Competition and Path Ahead

Crowded theater schedules could not stop the momentum. It fought hard. Scene took on heavyweights like Ramayana and Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2, maintaining strong seat occupancy despite sharing showtimes with those titles.

Exhibitors expect steady footfalls through Sunday night across multiplexes and single screens.