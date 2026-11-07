Our Children Also Dream Of Flying: Karnataka Headmaster Spends 3 Months' Salary To Take 20 Students To Delhi By Air

In a heartwarming example of dedication to education and student welfare, a government school headmaster in Karnataka has gone beyond his professional responsibilities to fulfil the dreams of 20 underprivileged students. Spending nearly three months' salary from his own pocket, the teacher is organising an educational tour that will give the children an opportunity to experience air travel for the first time. The initiative by Vitthal Bhairagonda, headmaster of a government school in Hale Dhulakheda village of Chadachan taluk, has earned appreciation from parents, education officials and fellow teachers.

The six-day tour, scheduled to begin on November 13, will take the students to Delhi and several historically and culturally significant destinations in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Who Is The Headmaster Funding Educational Trip?

Vitthal Bhairagonda, who has been serving as a government school teacher for the past 30 years, is currently the headmaster of the Government Kannada Higher Primary School in Hale Dhulakheda, Chadachan taluk.

As part of his initiative, he is sponsoring an educational tour for 20 students from Classes 6 and 7, comprising 12 girls and eight boys. The students, who come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, will be able to participate in the trip without having to bear any expenses.

Bhairagonda is funding the entire tour from his personal savings, spending an amount equivalent to approximately three months' salary. He has also obtained the necessary permissions from fellow teachers, education officials and parents to organise the journey.

When Will The Educational Tour Begin?

The educational tour is scheduled to begin on November 13 and continue until November 18. The students will first travel by train from Solapur to Pune before taking a flight from Indore to Delhi.

Bhairagonda booked the flight tickets with IndiGo Airlines in September. The tickets alone cost approximately ₹2 lakh, while the total expenditure is expected to reach around ₹4 lakh by the end of the trip, according to the headmaster.

Two other teachers will accompany Bhairagonda and the students throughout the educational tour to ensure their safety and provide assistance during the journey.

Which Places Will The Students Visit?

The itinerary includes visits to several historically and culturally significant places in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. In Delhi, the students are expected to explore prominent landmarks such as Qutub Minar, Raj Ghat, the Red Fort, Indira Palace and India Gate.

The group will subsequently visit popular destinations in Uttar Pradesh, including the Taj Mahal in Agra, Fatehpur Sikri and Mathura-Vrindavan. The students will also get an opportunity to visit the banks of the Yamuna River.

The tour is intended to provide the children with practical learning experiences beyond their regular classroom lessons. Visiting these landmarks will help them gain a better understanding of the country's history, heritage and culture.

'Our Children Also Dream Of Travelling By Air': Headmaster

Explaining the motivation behind the initiative, Bhairagonda said that children studying in government schools also dream of experiencing air travel, just like other students.

"Like everyone else, our children also harbour a desire to experience sitting in an aeroplane. With the noble intention of taking government school students on an educational trip by air, I have undertaken this initiative. I have secured the necessary permissions from fellow teachers, officials and parents," he said.

Education Officials Appreciate The Initiative

The initiative has received appreciation from the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC), parents, local representatives and members of the public.

Chadachan Block Education Officer (BEO) H. Nagendrappa said permission for the air journey was granted after the school teachers, parents and SDMC submitted a request to the BEO's office.

Praising Bhairagonda's efforts, Nagendrappa said it was commendable that a headmaster had taken the responsibility of organising an educational air trip for government school students using his personal funds.

He also noted that teachers across the district had appreciated the initiative and expressed hope that more such efforts would emerge in society to strengthen government schools.

The headmaster's gesture highlights how individual efforts can create meaningful learning opportunities for children, particularly those who may otherwise have limited access to such experiences.