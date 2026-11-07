Rahul Gandhi And Mallikarjun Kharge Extend Warm Diwali Greetings

Political Leaders Extend Diwali Greetings

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday extended greetings on Diwali, wishing for happiness, peace, and harmony in people's lives. In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Warm wishes to you and your family for Diwali! May the lamps of joy and prosperity light up every home. May this sacred festival bring happiness, peace, harmony, and the light of new hopes to all of India."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday extended greetings on Diwali, wishing for the darkness of injustice and ignorance to be dispelled and for the light of justice, equality, and goodwill to reach every person. In a post on X, Kharge asserted that May this sacred festival of lights spread the glow of happiness, peace, prosperity and joy in every home and courtyard.

Alongside Gandhi, other political leaders also extended Diwali greetings. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wished for the removal of injustice and ignorance from society. In a post on X, Kharge wished for the spread of happiness, peace, prosperity, and joy in every party worker's home. "On my behalf, and on behalf of all Congress Party leaders and workers, I extend heartfelt wishes to all our fellow citizens for Diwali. May this sacred festival of lights spread the glow of happiness, peace, prosperity and joy in every home and courtyard the flame of love, brotherhood and harmony always burn brightly in our society. May the darkness of injustice, ignorance and discrimination be dispelled, and may the light of justice, equality and goodwill reach every person. May the lamp of hope burn in every heart, and may every life be greeted by a new dawn of happiness," said Kharge.

Leaders Nationwide Share Wishes

TVK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay also extended Diwali greetings, urging people to celebrate with care and great enthusiasm and to share boundless love and joy with everyone. "My heartfelt wishes to everyone on the auspicious festival of Diwali, which brings new hope, renewed energy, and joy to people's hearts! Let us celebrate Diwali, the festival of victory that marks the triumph of light over darkness and the growth of goodness as evil is vanquished, with care and great enthusiasm, and share boundless love and joy with everyone. May this festival bring joy to every home, kindle new hope in everyone's life, and fill us all with overflowing enthusiasm!," said Vijay.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed hope that the festival of lights would bring happiness, peace and prosperity to every home while strengthening the bonds of harmony, goodwill and togetherness among people. "Chief Minister extends warm Diwali greetings to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and all those celebrating the festival across the country and abroad. He expressed hope that the festival of lights brings happiness, peace and prosperity to every home, while strengthening the bonds of harmony, goodwill and togetherness. Happy Diwali!," said Omar Abdullah.

Significance of the Festival

Diwali marks the return of Lord Ram, Sita, and Lakshman to Ayodhya after fourteen years of exile and the defeat of the demon Ravan. The occasion also celebrates Lord Krishna and Satyabhama defeating the demon Narakasura and freeing sixteen thousand captive women. The five-day celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, which was followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival and Lakshmi Puja will take place today, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 10 and Bhai Dooj on November 11.

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