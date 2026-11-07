Researchers Discover Rare New Species Of Scorpion In Odisha Forest

A proud moment for Odisha's biodiversity, researchers have discovered a rare new species of scorpion in the famous Similipal National Park and Tiger Reserve. The species has been named Liocheles similipalensis after the forest where it was found. This marks the first discovery of a scorpion belonging to the uncommon Liocheles group in the state. With this finding, the total number of known species in the Liocheles group has risen to seven.

Discovery of a Rare Species

The important discovery was made through a joint effort by the Similipal Tiger Project team and researchers from the Thackeray Wildlife Foundation (TWF), based in Maharashtra. The study was led by researchers Saurabh Kininge, Tejas Thackeray and Akshay Khandekar, along with Similipal's Field Director, Dr. Prakash Chand Gogineni. Forest staff first spotted the scorpion during their regular work. They carefully collected samples and sent them to the Thackeray Wildlife Foundation for detailed examination and confirmation.

Distinctive Physical Characteristics

The newly identified scorpion is small, with a body length ranging from 44 to 53 millimetres, roughly five centimetres. Its body is black in colour and has a distinctive blue shine that makes it stand out. Scientists found the scorpion in moist deciduous forest areas with rocky ground, located about 1,000 metres above sea level.

What makes this species different from the other six known members of the Liocheles group are several distinct physical features. One key difference is the presence of very fine, hair-like structures called setae on the lower parts of its legs. Other minor differences in the shape and structure of its body also helped researchers confirm that it is a completely new species.

Scientific Significance and Conservation

The discovery is significant for both Odisha and India. It adds a new species to the list of animals found in the region and highlights that Similipal still holds many secrets about its rich wildlife. The forest is already well known for its tigers, elephants and many other animals and plants. Finding a new scorpion species shows that even small creatures in the park are unique and need careful study and protection.

Researchers have said that more work is needed. At present, this scorpion has only been recorded from Similipal. Scientists do not yet know whether the same species lives in other parts of India or is found only in this particular forest. To answer that question, they plan to conduct more field surveys in different areas. They also want to carry out DNA tests. These tests will help compare the genetic material of the new species with that of other related scorpions and provide clearer information about how unique it really is.

Scorpions play an important role in the forest ecosystem. They help control the numbers of insects and other small animals. The discovery of a new species reminds us that many living things in India's forests are still unknown. Protecting places like Similipal is therefore not only about saving large animals such as tigers but also about safeguarding smaller and less visible creatures that form part of the complete natural web.

The naming of the scorpion after Similipal is a proud moment for the state. It highlights the importance of continuous scientific work inside protected areas. Forest staff, researchers and wildlife organisations working together made this achievement possible. Their careful observation and scientific examination turned a simple field sighting into a confirmed new species for science.

In the coming years, further studies may reveal more about the lifestyle, behaviour and exact distribution of Liocheles similipalensis. For now, the discovery marks a fresh chapter in the story of Odisha's biodiversity. It shows that even well-explored forests can still surprise us with new forms of life waiting to be found and protected.

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