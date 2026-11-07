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Alejandro Sanz Fans Ready For Big Reunion At Parque Viva


Date: 2026-11-07 11:31:06

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) The post Alejandro Sanz Fans Ready for Big Reunion at Parque Viva appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

ALAJUELA, Costa Rica - The long-awaited return of Spanish singer-songwrite Alejandro San has sent a wave of excitement through his local fanbase. Hours before showtime, devoted followers began gathering at Parque Viva in La Guácima, eager to secure their spots and prepare for an emotional evening singing along to classics that have soundtracked different chapters of their lives.

A Long-Awaited Return to Costa Rica

Sanz returns to the country this Saturday as part of his international“¿Y ahora qué?” tour. The highly anticipated concert brings together fans across multiple generations, uniting longtime followers and new listeners under one roof.

For many in attendance, the performance marks a meaningful reunion with the artist, who last performed in Costa Rica back in May 2022.

New Chapter, Iconic Hits

While the “¿Y ahora qué?” tour highlights a fresh chapter in Sanz's storied career, fans are equally eager to experience the timeless hits that have defined his musical trajectory over the past three decades.

Event Details

The concert is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Parque Viva. Organizers anticipate a full house as crowds continue to arrive ahead of the performance.

The post Alejandro Sanz Fans Ready for Big Reunion at Parque Viva appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

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