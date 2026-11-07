Muthoot Microfin Raises IT Spending By 40% Amid AI-Driven Cyber Threats, Changing Rural Demand
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Muthoot Microfin Ltd has raised its information technology (IT) spending by 40% this financial year to strengthen cybersecurity and digital infrastructure as artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted attacks increasingly target financial institutions. The lender is also seeing a shift in rural consumption, with households spending more on nutrition and better-quality products, including milk and dairy, managing director and chief executive Sadaf Sayeed told Mint.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment