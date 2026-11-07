Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Muthoot Microfin Raises IT Spending By 40% Amid AI-Driven Cyber Threats, Changing Rural Demand


Date: 2026-11-07 11:31:03

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Muthoot Microfin Ltd has raised its information technology (IT) spending by 40% this financial year to strengthen cybersecurity and digital infrastructure as artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted attacks increasingly target financial institutions. The lender is also seeing a shift in rural consumption, with households spending more on nutrition and better-quality products, including milk and dairy, managing director and chief executive Sadaf Sayeed told Mint.

MENAFN07112026007365015876ID1111930570


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search