Diwali 2026: Cms Extend Greetings Pray For Harmony, Growth

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) The Chief Ministers of several states across the country extended Diwali greetings to people through social media posts, sharing messages centred on happiness, prosperity, social harmony, humanity and the triumph of light over darkness. From invoking the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha to recalling the ideals of Lord Ram, the leaders used the occasion to convey their wishes for peace, well-being, and a brighter future.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended greetings on the occasion of Lakshmi Pujan and Diwali, expressing hope that Goddess Lakshmi would dispel the shadow of drought over the state.

His post read,“Heartiest greetings to all on Laxmi Pujan and Diwali! May Goddess Laxmi dispel the shadow of drought over Maharashtra and bless our state with happiness, prosperity, and abundance.”

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared a brief festive greeting on X. Sharing a video of Diwali celebrations, she wrote,“Wishing everyone a blessed and joyous Deepawali.”

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary invoked the illuminated city of Ayodhya and the ideals of Lord Ram in his Diwali message.

His post, translated from Hindi, read,“The city of Ayodhya, radiant with rows of lamps, and the lives of its people illuminated by the ideals of Lord Ram...Tamso maa jyotirgamaya” (Lead me from darkness to light.)

“May this Diwali bring the light of happiness, peace, prosperity and new hopes into everyone's life. Heartfelt Diwali greetings to all. Let us light lamps of happiness on this sacred occasion and resolve to build a developed, prosperous and brighter future,” his social media post read.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari wished people a joyous and auspicious Diwali, invoking the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha.

His post read,“Wishing everyone a very joyous and auspicious Deepawali. May the sacred glow of diyas illuminate every home, dispel all darkness and lead you and your loved ones onto the path of peace, good health and abundant prosperity.”

“On this auspicious festival of lights, I pray to Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha to bless every family with endless happiness, strength and success,” he added.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami extended heartfelt wishes to the people of the state, describing Diwali as the great festival of happiness, prosperity and light.

His post read,“Heartfelt wishes and boundless blessings to all the people of the state on Diwali, the great festival of happiness, prosperity and light.

“May this sacred festival of lights illuminate your lives with happiness, positivity and renewed energy. May every family be blessed with happiness, peace, prosperity and well-being through the boundless grace of Mother Lakshmi and the blessings of Lord Ganesha. This is my heartfelt wish,” he wrote.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav highlighted the festival's message of renewed hope, positivity and social harmony.

“Warm wishes and blessings on the sacred festival of Diwali, a celebration of light, prosperity, joy and renewed hope.

May this festival of lights inspire you to move from darkness to light and from despair to hope, filling your lives with happiness, peace, good health and prosperity. May every home and courtyard glow, and may social harmony and goodwill grow stronger. These are my wishes for you. Happy Diwali!” his post on 'X' read.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini extended Diwali greetings to people and their families through a video message.

His greeting, translated from Hindi, read,“Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of you and your families on Diwali.”

In his accompanying message, CM Saini said,“Deepawali reminds us of the values that are instilled in us through Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram -- the values of truth, dharma, sacrifice and honour.”

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel shared a message describing Diwali as a celebration of humanity and inner illumination. He emphasised the need to overcome hatred and negativity and embrace love, compassion and hope.

He wrote,“Diwali is not merely a festival of lighting lamps in our homes and courtyards. It is a celebration of humanity, a reminder that light must shine not only around us but also within us.”

“Beyond the sparkle and festivities, Diwali offers an opportunity to rise above the darkness of hatred, resentment and negativity in our hearts. It reminds us to choose love over hatred, compassion over indifference, and hope over despair. It is a journey from darkness to light -- Tamaso Ma Jyotirgamaya (Lead me from darkness to light).”

“May the forces of negativity fade away from our minds, our homes and our society. May the lamps of love, kindness and understanding illuminate every corner of our world, bringing happiness, peace and prosperity to all,” he wrote.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay described Diwali as a festival that brings new hope, renewed energy and joy to people's hearts. He called upon people to celebrate the victory of light over darkness with care and enthusiasm.

“My heartfelt wishes to everyone on the auspicious festival of Diwali, which brings new hope, renewed energy and joy to people's hearts!”, he wrote.

“Let us celebrate Diwali, the festival of victory that marks the triumph of light over darkness and the growth of goodness as evil is vanquished, with care and great enthusiasm, and share boundless love and joy with everyone. May this festival bring joy to every home, kindle new hope in everyone's life and fill us all with overflowing enthusiasm!” he added.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma invoked the symbolism of a single lamp dispelling darkness and referred to the lamps lit to mark Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya.

His post read,“No matter how deep the darkness, a single lamp has the power to dispel it. The lamps lit to mark Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya have preserved this very truth.”