VP Radhakrishnan Wishes Lal Krishna Advani On 100Th Birthday, Prays For His Well-Being

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan extended birthday greetings to veteran party leader and former Deputy Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna Lal Krishna Advani, on his 100th birthday and prayed for his good health and happiness.

Taking to X, VP Radhakrishnan said, "Heartiest birthday greetings to Respected Shri L. K. Advani Ji. His decades of public service and commitment to the nation have been an important part of India's democratic journey. I pray for his good health, happiness and well-being."

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a special programme at its Central Office on Sunday to mark the 100th birthday of Lal Krishna Advani.

The programme, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Diwali, will be attended by BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Advani's daughter Pratibha Advani, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal, along with several other senior party leaders.

"Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister of India, Shri Lal Krishna Advani Ji's 100th birth anniversary and the occasion of Diwali Pavan Diwas. Venue: BJP Central Office, New Delhi," the BJP announced on its official X handle.

The event will commemorate Advani's inspirational life, his dedication to the nation, his contribution to the party organisation and his long journey in public service.

According to the programme details shared by the party, the celebrations will begin at 10 a.m. with a puja and havan. This will be followed by a special 20-minute video presentation highlighting significant moments from Advani's life and excerpts from some of his prominent speeches.

Pratibha Advani and Union Minister Piyush Goyal will address the gathering and share their thoughts on the veteran leader's life and legacy.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin will then address the programme, recalling Advani's contributions to the nation and the party and highlighting his role in shaping the organisation over several decades.