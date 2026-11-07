Programme On New Labour Codes Enhances Awareness Among Stakeholders

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) In a bid to enhance awareness, improved understanding, and stronger stakeholder engagement around the new Labour Codes, a district-level capacity-building programme brought together Central Government and State Government authorities and industry representatives in Madhya Pradesh.

The event contributed to enhanced awareness, improved understanding, and stronger stakeholder engagement, thereby supporting the effective adoption and implementation of the New Labour Codes, according to Labour Ministry.

The programme aimed at enhancing awareness among employers, HR, Legal and Finance professionals regarding the Labour Codes and rules made thereunder.

It also focused on strengthening awareness and institutional capacity on labour reforms, welfare and social protection, promoting Centre-State coordination and stakeholder engagement.

S.R. Datta, Director, MoLE, presented the keynote address highlighting the key features of the Labour Codes. Various sessions were conducted by officials from MoLE, focusing on the key compliance requirements for employers under each of the four Labour Codes and Central Rules notified under the Labour Codes.

The sessions provided practical guidance on statutory obligations and compliance responsibilities, enabling participants to better understand the operational aspects of the new labour codes.

Representatives from EPFO and DGLW also led sessions on Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY) and Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan (PM-SYM) Scheme, respectively, according to an official statement.

An engaging Question and Answer session was also held, enabling participants to address their queries and gain greater clarity on the Labour Codes, compliance requirements, and social security provisions.

The programme featured a series of technical sessions designed to provide participants with practical insights into the Labour Codes, employer obligations, and key social security initiatives of the government.

-IANS

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