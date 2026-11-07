Fire Breaks Out At District Sheep Breeding Complex In Doda, Kashmir

Fire Incident at Doda Sheep Breeding Complex

A fire broke out at the District Sheep Breeding Complex in Doda, prompting a swift response from local fire services. According to a veterinary surgeon with the Sheep Husbandry Department, Dr Mohammad Ilyas, the incident took place early Saturday morning in an old shed within the complex.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Ilyas noted that the affected structure housed dead stock, which included old records, an outdated refrigerator, and other department materials. Fire engines were immediately dispatched to the scene, and the situation was brought under control.

Investigation and Context

"A fire has broken out in the complex's old shed, which housed dead stock-meaning old records, an old refrigerator, and other dead stock belonging to the department. The fire broke out here at around 6 o'clock, after which we called the fire department, and they arrived at the scene," he said.

He further said that the exact cause of the fire remains unknown and will be officially determined following a detailed investigation, "The cause of the fire will be determined after an investigation. We will assess the damage caused by the fire once we have access to the records," he said. Further details in the case are awaited.

Earlier on Monday, a forest fire broke out in Drabshalla near the Kishtwar-Doda district boundary in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting the Forest Department to launch an operation to contain the blaze.

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