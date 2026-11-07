Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar Celebrates Diwali With Grandeur

Jharkhand Governor Celebrates Diwali

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar has celebrated the festival of lights, Deepotsav, by lighting lamps at his residence in Bareilly. Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Gangwar highlighted the significance of the festival for Indians and said that it is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm across the country, particularly in North India.

"This festival is important to us Indians, and it is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm throughout the country, especially across North India," the Jharkhand Governor said.

National Celebrations and Traditions

The Diwali celebrations across the country highlighted India's rich cultural tapestry, united in the shared spirit of light, hope, and new beginnings. The streets are adorned with colourful lights and lanterns, creating a mesmerising ambience.

Prayers at Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Temple

The famous Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Temple in Chhatarpur saw a steady stream of devotees offering early morning prayers on the auspicious occassion of Diwali. Chief Priest at the Chhatarpur temple, Harimohan Jha, described Diwali as a celebration of the triumph of truth over untruth and righteousness over unrighteousness, marking the establishment of dharma. He offered prayers for peace, happiness, and prosperity for all devotees residing in India and abroad, invoking the complete blessings of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Mahalakshmi upon everyone.

"Heartfelt wishes from Shree Katyayani Shaktipeeth Temple, Chhatarpur, New Delhi, to all of them. May their lives be happy and peaceful. May they attain happiness, peace, and prosperity. May Lord Ganesha and the Supreme Mother Goddess, Mahalakshmi, shower their complete blessings upon everyone," he said.

The five-day Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, which was followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival and Lakshmi Puja will take place today, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 10 and Bhai Dooj on November 11. (ANI)

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