Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Diwali 2026 With Nishad Community Ayodhya

Yogi Adityanath Marks Diwali 2026 with Nishad Community

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated the festival with members of the Nishad community in Ayodhya on Sunday. He spent time interacting with local residents and children at the Nishad settlement, clicked selfies with them, and distributed sweets and Diwali gifts.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath said he had come to wish them a happy Diwali but urged a "firm resolve." He said no evil eye "seeking to plunder the splendour of Ayodhya or tarnish its name once again" should ever be cast upon Ayodhya Dham.

Upholding the Sanctity of Ayodhya

"I have come to wish you a happy Diwali, but we must make one firm resolve-a resolve that, in the days to come, no malevolent gaze, no 'Manthra' or 'Maricha', ever falls upon our Ayodhya. It must be our firm resolve that no such evil eye, seeking to plunder the splendour of Ayodhya or tarnish its name once again, is ever cast upon Ayodhya Dham. From now on, bullets will no longer be fired at the devotees of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. No one will be able to wield sticks or batons against those who chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Ayodhya," he said.

Cultural Symbolism and Heritage

The visit carries profound cultural symbolism. In the Ramayana, Kevat, the boatman, ferried Hindu deities Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana across the Ganga during their exile. It is regarded as a lasting symbol of devotion, humility and surrender, and the Nishad community is traditionally associated with that legacy.

Echoing these sentiments, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood noted that the boatman's story remains "an unparalleled example of devotion, reverence, and surrender in our culture," adding that this centuries-old faith is as vibrant as ever in modern traditions. "This Diwali, the enchanting sight of a boat adorned with 'Jai Shri Ram' on Mother Yamuna's waves fills the heart with reverence and joy," Sood said.

CM Yogi Shares Diwali Message

CM Yogi also shared a Diwali message on X after worshipping 'Lord Shri Ramlala'. "Salutations to Rama, Ramabhadra, Ramachandra, the destroyer of foes, the Lord of the Raghus, the Lord, and the husband of Sita," he said.

He described Diwali as "a grand celebration of the eternal consciousness of Sanatan culture, the ideals of Lord Shri Ram, the embodiment of righteousness, and the timeless values of dharma, truth, and spiritual heritage", adding that he prayed for "the nation's progress, the welfare of society, and well-being everywhere."

The Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival of Diwali and Lakshmi Puja will be observed on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 10 and Bhai Dooj on November 11.

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