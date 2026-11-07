First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Congratulates Azerbaijani People On 8 November - Victory Day (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of the Victory Day.

Trend presents the post:

"On this day, we do proudly celebrate Victory Day! We are immensely grateful to our President, our valiant soldiers, officers and war veterans! Our many thanks go to your feats of arms, bravery, courage and unwavering determination, which have enabled us to celebrate this holiday as a victorious nation!

I respectfully pay tribute to our heroic sons who gave their lives for the Motherland, and extend my sympathies to their relatives and loved ones! May peace and prosperity always reign in Azerbaijan!

With deep respect and love,

Yours MEHRIBAN."