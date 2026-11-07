Netanyahu Faces Major Setback As Herzog Gives Gadi Eisenkot Mandate To Form Israel Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Jerusalem, Nov 8 (IANS) Israeli President Isaac Herzog has tasked opposition leader and former military chief Gadi Eisenkot with forming the country's next government, dealing a significant setback to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's efforts to retain power following the October 27 general election.

Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, secured the backing of 67 lawmakers in consultations with parliamentary factions, compared with 46 who recommended Netanyahu. Seven lawmakers declined to endorse either candidate.

Herzog announced his decision on Saturday, November 7, following consultations with political leaders, including Netanyahu and Eisenkot. The formal handover of the mandate is scheduled for Sunday, November 8, at 5 pm local time, at the President's Residence in Jerusalem.

Eisenkot will have 28 days to form a coalition, with a possible 14-day extension if required. The development gives him the first opportunity to replace Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister.

The recommendations reflect the changing political balance in Israel's 120-member Knesset, where 61 seats are required for a parliamentary majority.

Eisenkot received support from 48 lawmakers belonging to the Change Bloc, seven from the Arab party Ra'am and 12 from the Joint List. Netanyahu secured 46 recommendations from his right-wing and religious allies, while the seven members of United Torah Judaism (UTJ) chose not to recommend either candidate.

However, the 67 recommendations do not automatically guarantee Eisenkot a governing majority. The political differences among the supporting parties could make coalition negotiations difficult.

The Arab-led factions have indicated their willingness to support an alternative to Netanyahu from outside the government rather than necessarily joining the coalition. Their involvement remains politically sensitive, with some parties in Eisenkot's camp reluctant to depend on their support.

Eisenkot is a former chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) who entered politics in 2022. His Yashar party secured 21 seats in the October 27 election, while the wider Change Bloc won 48 seats.

He emerged as Netanyahu's principal challenger by bringing together political groups from the centre-left to the right, largely united by their opposition to the incumbent prime minister.

Eisenkot briefly served in Netanyahu's wartime cabinet following Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack before returning to the opposition. He has since criticised the government's handling of the Gaza war and ruled out joining an administration led by Netanyahu.

Despite the setback, Netanyahu has not conceded defeat and continues to advocate a national unity government.

He has strongly opposed any government dependent on Arab-led parties, describing them as supporters of terrorism. Eisenkot's party has criticised these remarks and urged Likud members to reconsider their alliance with far-right partners.

The negotiations are also complicated by disagreements over the Gaza war, national security, military conscription and Netanyahu's leadership.

Eisenkot has several possible options, including forming a minority government with external support from Arab lawmakers, negotiating with ultra-Orthodox parties or attempting to establish a broader national unity government.

However, each option presents significant challenges. Disagreements over military service exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men could particularly complicate negotiations with religious parties.

If Eisenkot fails to form a government within 28 days, Herzog can grant him an additional 14 days. If the attempt fails, another candidate could receive the mandate, potentially giving Netanyahu another opportunity. Continued failure to form a coalition could eventually lead to fresh elections.

For Netanyahu, Herzog's decision represents a major challenge to his long political dominance.