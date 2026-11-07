Chennai Police Launch Special Crackdown On Bike Racing, Dangerous Stunts On Diwali

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 8 (IANS) The Greater Chennai Police have launched a special crackdown on illegal motorcycle racing and dangerous road stunts on Sunday, warning that stringent action will be taken against youngsters engaging in reckless driving and activities that endanger public safety.

Special police teams have been deployed along major roads and vulnerable stretches across the city to prevent motorcycle racing, dangerous stunts and other traffic violations during the Diwali festive celebrations.

Police officials said surveillance would be intensified throughout the day, particularly on roads where youngsters are likely to gather for racing and stunt activities. Those found violating traffic regulations would face legal action.

The heightened vigil comes amid elaborate security arrangements made by the Greater Chennai Police for Diwali, with nearly 18,000 personnel deployed across the city to maintain law and order, regulate traffic and ensure public safety.

Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A. Amalraj has directed officers to focus on preventing road accidents, controlling crowds and checking criminal activities during the celebrations.

Personnel from various wings of the city police, Armed Reserve, Tamil Nadu Special Police, and the Home Guards have been mobilised as part of the extensive security arrangements.

Special attention is being given to major commercial centres, including T. Nagar and Purasaiwalkam, which have witnessed heavy crowds during the festive shopping season.

Police teams have been instructed to monitor busy intersections, arterial roads and other important locations to ensure smooth traffic movement and prevent incidents that could disrupt the celebrations.

Meanwhile, the city police have coordinated with the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department to strengthen safety arrangements around firecracker shops and other vulnerable locations.

The police have also reminded residents that the bursting of firecrackers must strictly comply with the Supreme Court's directions and the Tamil Nadu government's guidelines.

Under the regulations, firecrackers can be burst only between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. and between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Diwali day.

Officials urged residents to avoid bursting crackers outside the permitted hours and take adequate precautions to prevent fire accidents and injuries.

The police appealed to youngsters to refrain from motorcycle racing, speeding and performing dangerous stunts on public roads. Authorities said strict enforcement would continue throughout the festival to ensure that Diwali celebrations remain peaceful and safe for residents, motorists and pedestrians.