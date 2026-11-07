Keerthy Suresh Reveals South Film Industry Is More 'Spontaneous' Than Bollywood

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) After proving her mettle in the South film industry, Keerthy Suresh is all set to rule Bollywood with some powerful performances.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS while promoting their movie 'Akka', alongside co-star Radhika Apte, Keerthy shed light on her experience working in the Hindi film industry.

Keerthy told IANS that while Bollywood believes in a lot of pre-production, South is more 'spontaneous'.

"It's a very different process altogether. Like script readings and the prep work, everything that goes here. There's a lot of time that we spend in pre-production in terms of training the actors, interacting with them, meeting all the other actors, whereas in South it's more spontaneous. I kind of like both," she said.

The 'Mahanati' actress added that she enjoys working in both the industries.

Keerthy added, "So there it's very spontaneous. There's not much prep work unless and until it's a very particular kind of character where you need a lot of effort. Most of the things are spontaneous. Sometimes I've met other actors or other important co-actors on set, probably that day of the shoot. So I kind of like working on both."

Talking about 'Akka', the project has been directed by Dharmaraj Shetty.

Backed by YRF Entertainment, the cast of the drama further includes Tanvi Azmi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Anshuman Pushkar, and Monica Panwar in ancillary roles, along with others.

Speaking about playing Bhavani, Keerthy said,“Bhavani is a woman who knows what she stands for and will go to great lengths to protect her legacy. What makes her interesting is that beneath her strength and authority are choices that are never easy, especially when the stakes are so high. The trailer offers a taste of the world she inhabits and the challenges that come her way. Working with Radhika was amazing because Bhavani and Rudra bring such different energies to the story, and their dynamic adds another layer of tension to the narrative. It's been wonderful partnering with YRF Entertainment to bring this story to life and with Netflix to take Akka to audiences across India and beyond. I hope audiences enjoy discovering the many sides of Bhavani as the story unfolds.”