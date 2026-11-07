Advani, Atal Changed Course Of Indian Politics: PM Modi Pens Tribute As LK Advani Enters 100Th Year

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday penned a detailed article highlighting the life, political journey and enduring contribution of veteran BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani, as the senior leader entered his 100th year on November 8.

Describing Advani's journey as closely intertwined with several defining chapters of modern India, PM Modi recalled his experiences during Partition, his contribution to building the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and the BJP, his role during the Emergency, the Somnath-to-Ayodhya Rath Yatra and his service to the country in various government positions.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister announced the publication of his article and extended birthday greetings to Advani.

“Today, 8th November, is a landmark day. Respected L.K. Advani Ji enters his hundredth year. On this special occasion, my greetings to him,” PM Modi wrote.

He said his article highlighted Advani's lasting contribution to India and recalled several aspects of his personality beyond politics, including his love for reading, culture and cinema, as well as his achievements as a writer.

In the article, PM Modi noted that Advani's birthday coincides with Diwali this year, a festival associated with Lord Shri Ram and the lighting of diyas. He also linked the occasion to significant milestones in India's political and organisational history, including 75 years since the establishment of the Jana Sangh, the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and the recent centenary celebrations of the RSS.

“Shri Lal Krishna Advani Ji enters the hundredth year of his life today, 8th November. This year, his birthday fittingly coincides with Diwali, a festival associated with Prabhu Shri Ram and the Diya,” the Prime Minister wrote.

Recalling Advani's early life, PM Modi said he was born on November 8, 1927, on Dev Deepawali, and experienced the trauma of Partition in 1947 as a young man, when he had to leave behind his familiar surroundings in Sindh.

Highlighting his resilience, the Prime Minister said Advani rebuilt his life from scratch without bitterness, a quality that remained evident throughout his political journey, particularly while strengthening the Jana Sangh and subsequently building the BJP.

“There are very few people whose lives have touched so many different chapters of modern India,” PM Modi observed.

The Prime Minister also praised Advani's ideological clarity and intellectual sharpness, saying these qualities were reflected in his speeches, writings, interviews and political contributions. He noted that Advani nurtured generations of party workers and established a strong organisational foundation based on the principle of Nation First.

Recalling Advani's association with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, PM Modi described their partnership as an exceptional example of cooperation between two prominent political leaders over several decades.

“History shows that it is rare for two towering political leaders to work together for several decades, cooperating with each other without becoming competitors. Advani Ji and Atal Ji set a remarkable example. Together, they changed the course of Indian politics,” he wrote.

The Prime Minister also recalled Advani's role in strengthening the party organisation in Delhi, his election as Chairman of the Delhi Metropolitan Council in 1967 and the beginning of his parliamentary career in 1970. He highlighted Advani's contributions as a Member of Parliament, Leader of Opposition and Union Minister.

Sharing a personal memory from the 1991 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi recalled helping prepare Advani's election papers and assisting with his campaign in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. He said the veteran leader maintained a deep connection with the constituency and repeatedly earned the trust of its voters.

One of the major sections of the article focused on Advani's role during the Emergency imposed in 1975. PM Modi described the period as a watershed moment in his life, praising his efforts to defend democracy and the Constitution.

“The Emergency was a watershed moment in Advani Ji's life. He was at the forefront of saving democracy and protecting the Constitution,” the Prime Minister wrote, also recalling Advani's book 'A Prisoner's Scrap-Book'.

PM Modi further highlighted Advani's administrative contributions as Information and Broadcasting Minister in the Janata government, and later as the Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister. He credited the veteran with strengthening India's security apparatus and improving conditions for security personnel.

Recalling the Somnath-to-Ayodhya Rath Yatra, the Prime Minister described it as an iconic moment in Advani's political journey and said he felt privileged to have been involved in the Yatra from its planning stage to its execution.

“Advani Ji embodied this endurance,” PM Modi wrote, referring to the physical demands and determination required during the extensive journey.

The article also highlighted Advani's simplicity, integrity and personal interests.

PM Modi recalled how the veteran leader once stayed in Junagadh for a month as an ordinary party worker to strengthen the organisation ahead of the Assembly elections. He also described him as a voracious reader, an enthusiastic follower of cinema and theatre, and a keen film critic.

Acknowledging the contribution of Advani's wife, Kamla Advani, the Prime Minister said she had remained a constant source of strength and support throughout his public life.

Concluding the article, PM Modi recalled that the people of India honoured Advani with the Bharat Ratna in 2024 in recognition of his contribution to the nation.

“As Advani Ji enters the hundredth year of his life, I pray that he be blessed with good health and that he continues to inspire us all as he has always done,” the Prime Minister wrote.