Indian Stock Markets Set For Special Muhurat Trading Session On Diwali

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) The Indian stock markets were set for the special Muhurat trading session on Sunday from 2.20 pm to 3.30 pm, marking the start of Samvat 2083 on the back of an extraordinary seven-session rally.

The Indian market enters Samvat 2083 in a position of genuine strength.

Across the last 10 Muhurat sessions from 2016 to 2025, the Nifty and Sensex have closed higher in eight of them, declining only in 2016 and 2017, with the Nifty rising in every single Muhurat session since 2018.

“The tone into today's session remains constructive. The Nifty 50 has decisively broken out of its prior consolidation range, closing well above the psychological 25,000 mark,” said analysts.

Global investors remain cautious amid uncertainty surrounding the AI trade, while domestic investors remain confident, consistently stepping in to buy on every market dip.

Friday's close saw the Nifty 50 reclaim 25,000 for the first time since February, settling around 25,030 (+2.01 per cent), while the Sensex surged 1,718 points (+2.17 per cent) around 81,028, the strongest weekly performance for both indices since February 2021.

According to market experts, investors and traders should adopt a cautious, stock-specific approach during the Muhurat trading session.

The special Diwali trading session is traditionally considered auspicious for initiating investments and reviewing financial portfolios.

However, the market experts cautioned against making impulsive decisions driven by festive sentiment, recommending that investors focus on fundamentals, valuations, and long-term financial goals.

Meanwhile, long-term investors can use the occasion to review asset allocation and selectively accumulate fundamentally strong stocks and short-term traders should monitor technical levels and global cues before taking positions, they added.

For Samvat 2083, the experts favours banking and financial services, capital markets, manufacturing, global outsourcing and exports, consumption and digital businesses.

-IANS

na/