Ramayana Day 3 Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Starrer Races Towards Rs 375 Cr Worldwide Gross

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana: Part 1 roared back on Saturday. The mythological epic netted a massive ₹69.80 crore across India on its third day - driven straight by nationwide Diwali festivities packing out theatres.

Director Nitesh Tiwari saw his film open on Thursday with a net ₹64.85 crore in India. Collections dropped to ₹48.05 crore on Friday. Then came Saturday's surge - a 45 percent single-day jump driven by family footfalls across all major circuits. That push took the three-day domestic net total to ₹182.70 crore.

Diwali Festive Buzz Powers Domestic Box Office

Peak Diwali celebrations unlocked prime holiday viewing windows nationwide. The holiday mood reversed Friday's temporary slide - filling evening and night shows to capacity across every major circuit.

Families packed out both multiplex chains and single-screen venues from urban centres to regional pockets. Star power and festive holidays joined forces, building sustained momentum through the opening weekend.

Hindi Belt Drives Box Office Growth

₹53 crore - that came straight from the Hindi language belt on Saturday alone. High holiday occupancy across northern markets powered the single-day surge. This sharp rebound pushed overall collections into record territory.

Worldwide single-day gross collections for the film surged toward Rs 150 crore on Day 3. Strong gains across domestic and international markets propelled this massive Saturday haul following its Thursday debut.

Regional and Overseas Breakdown

Regional dubbed versions brought in critical numbers across South India. The Kannada release earned ₹6.30 crore, Telugu netted ₹6 crore, Tamil added ₹2.50 crore, and Malayalam brought in ₹2 crore - bolstering the primary Hindi release.

Overseas markets delivered another ₹60 crore on Saturday, pushing total international gross earnings to ₹157.25 crore. Worldwide cumulative gross across all territories reached ₹375.50 crore over three days. Domestic gross accounted for ₹218.25 crore of that tally.

Star Cast and Sunday Projections

Ranbir Kapoor leads the cast as Lord Rama, alongside Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman, with Sunny Deol making a special post-credits appearance as Lord Hanuman. Audiences turned up in droves across single screens and multiplexes alike.

Sunday advance bookings show zero slowdown. Trade estimates project the film to cross the ₹400 crore worldwide gross mark before Sunday theatrical operations close.