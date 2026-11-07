VP Radhakrishnan Extends Diwali Greetings, Urges People To Support Local Artisans, Traders

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Sunday extended warm Diwali greetings to people across the world, highlighting India's rich cultural diversity and the festival's message of the victory of good over evil.

He also urged citizens to support local artisans, traders and businesses by purchasing indigenous products during the festive season.

In a video message shared on X, the Vice President said, "My heartiest Diwali greetings to all my brothers and sisters living across the world. Bharat is blessed with a vibrant culture and rich diversity of traditions. Diwali is celebrated by everyone with great enthusiasm."

Emphasising that the festival's significance remains unchanged despite differences in the way and timing of celebrations, V-P Radhakrishnan said, "The timings of celebrations may differ, but the underlying spirit and thoughts remain the same. Guided by the universal belief that light dispels darkness and righteousness always wins, and that good always prevails over evil. Deepavali conveys the noble ideal of Satyamev Jayate, truth alone triumphs."

Highlighting the spiritual significance of the festival, the Vice President said, "The spiritual heritage and the way of living of Bharat teach us that our hearts and minds must be illuminated by the light of love."

Referring to the country's development over the past decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Radhakrishnan highlighted several achievements in poverty alleviation, housing, rural infrastructure and women's empowerment.

"We have achieved many new milestones. To name a few, 50 crore people have been liberated from absolute poverty. This is a new historical milestone. Over 4 crore pucca houses have been built for the poor. The rural drinking water tap coverage has reached over 82 per cent of our households. There are over 3 crore Lakhpati Didis leading to women's empowerment. All villages are now electrified. World-class infrastructure in the form of roads, railways, airports, and ports connectivity is being constructed."

Calling upon people to make the festival an occasion to promote locally made products, the Vice President encouraged citizens to extend support to artisans, traders and business owners across the country.

"This Diwali, let us celebrate by encouraging local artisans and supporting the local traders and the local businessmen. Let us purchase indigenous products and take pride in promoting products made in our mother Bharat. Let us light lamps in every home to dispel the darkness of ignorance so that our aspirations may be fulfilled, and we may be blessed with wisdom, knowledge and happiness," V-P Radhakrishnan said.

"Let us all come together and celebrate Diwali with joy, grandeur and splendour," he added.