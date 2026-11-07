IAF And Army Celebrate Diwali With Personnel At Forward Air Stations

IAF Celebrates Diwali at Forward Stations

The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Army extended warm Diwali greetings to citizens on Sunday, with Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit celebrating the festival with Air Warriors, Agniveer Vayu personnel and their families at a forward Air Force station.

Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, accompanied by Mrs Archana Dixit, visited the forward station to celebrate Diwali with the personnel deployed there. During the visit, he interacted with the Air Warriors and Agniveervayu personnel, shared sweets with them and extended his warm festive greetings.

Leadership Extends Festive Wishes

In a post on X, the IAF said, "Celebrating the joy and enthusiasm of Diwali with our 'Air Warriors'. Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, accompanied by Mrs Archana Dixit, visited a forward Air Force station to celebrate Diwali with our 'Air Warriors', 'Agniveervayu' personnel, and their families," the post read.

"On this auspicious occasion, he shared sweets with everyone and extended warm Diwali greetings. He expressed a special sense of camaraderie with those 'Air Warriors' who remain ever-vigilant at the front lines, safeguarding the nation's skies. This Diwali celebrates the spirit of service, brotherhood, and the unwavering commitment of those guardians of the nation who remain steadfast at the borders, even while the entire country is immersed in festive celebrations. Happy Diwali," it added.

The IAF also highlighted the dedication and commitment of its personnel who remain deployed at forward locations, maintaining constant vigilance and safeguarding the country's airspace while the rest of the nation celebrates the festival of lights.

Army and CAPF Greetings

Meanwhile, the Indian Army also extended its greetings and best wishes to citizens on the occasion of Deepawali, acknowledging the festive spirit and extending its message to people across the country. In a post on X, the Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) said, "General Dhiraj Seth, #COAS, and all ranks of the #IndianArmy extend warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of #Deepawali."

Central armed police forces, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), extended warm Diwali greetings to citizens and their families, wishing them happiness, prosperity, good health and peace on the occasion of the festival of lights.

In a post on X, the CRPF said Director General G P Singh, IPS, extended heartfelt greetings and warm wishes to all citizens as well as the brave personnel of the force. "On the auspicious occasion of #Diwali, Shri G. P. Singh, IPS, DG @crpfindia, extends heartfelt greetings and warmest wishes to all citizens and the brave personnel of CRPF.

The Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival of Diwali and Lakshmi Puja will be observed on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 10 and Bhai Dooj on November 11. (ANI)

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