CRPF BSF And CISF Extend Warm Diwali Greetings To Citizens Nationwide

Central Armed Police Forces Extend Diwali Greetings

Central armed police forces, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), extended warm Diwali greetings to citizens and their families, wishing them happiness, prosperity, good health and peace on the occasion of the festival of lights.

In a post on X, the CRPF said Director General G P Singh, IPS, extended heartfelt greetings and warm wishes to all citizens as well as the brave personnel of the force. "On the auspicious occasion of #Diwali, Shri G. P. Singh, IPS, DG @crpfindia, extends heartfelt greetings and warmest wishes to all citizens and the brave personnel of CRPF. May the festival of lights illuminate your lives with wisdom, joy, robust health, and enduring prosperity," the CRPF said.

Messages from BSF and CISF Leadership

Meanwhile, Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Praveen Kumar extended Diwali greetings to the entire Border Guard family and their loved ones, wishing them positive energy, inner strength, happiness, prosperity and good health. In his message, the BSF chief said that festivals inspire people towards self-discipline, devotion to duty and mindfulness of their responsibilities.

"Every festival inspires us toward self-discipline, devotion to duty, and mindfulness regarding our responsibilities. The message of Diwali is that, through our conduct and resolve, we should spread the light of positivity in our lives and in society," he said.

Drawing a parallel between the festival of lights and the force's commitment to national security, Kumar said that just as lamps dispel darkness and illuminate their surroundings, the inner strength of the Border Guard family should remain vibrant and radiant. "Let us continue to contribute-with unwavering commitment and dedication-to the noble tasks of ensuring national security and nation-building," he said.

The BSF Director General also wished personnel and their families happiness, peace, prosperity and success, extending his greetings for a happy and auspicious Diwali.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) also extended warm greetings to citizens and their families, wishing every household happiness, peace, prosperity and good health. In its message, the CISF said, "Wishing Everyone a Happy and Prosperous Diwali! Celebrate with Joy. Spread Light. Stay Safe!"

The five-day Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, which was followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival and Lakshmi Puja will take place today, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 10 and Bhai Dooj on November 11. (ANI)

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