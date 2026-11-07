Roshna Ann Roy Introduces Paid Instagram Subscription Check Monthly Fee And Benefits

Malayalam actress Roshna Ann Roy has rolled out a paid subscription service on Instagram, giving followers an opportunity to access exclusive content by paying a monthly fee. The actress has priced the subscription at Rs 390, with the announcement drawing interest from social media users.

Roshna shared the update through an Instagram post, while her subscription profile outlines the additional content and features available to members. The move reflects the growing popularity of paid creator subscriptions, which allow celebrities and influencers to monetise their online presence.

Roshna Ann Roy's Instagram Subscription Fee And Details

According to her Instagram subscription page, Roshna Ann Roy charges Rs 390 per month. The profile reportedly has more than 1,700 subscribers and offers a range of member-exclusive features.

Subscribers can access exclusive posts, stories, reels, behind-the-scenes content and updates. The service also includes subscriber badges, which distinguish paying members from regular followers.

Other categories listed on her subscription profile include coaching, recipes, product reviews and travel itineraries. These offerings provide subscribers with content that is not necessarily available through her regular Instagram account.

Roshna Ann Roy's Film Career And Popular Projects

Roshna Ann Roy is an actress and model who has worked across Malayalam cinema and other creative fields. She entered the film industry with Varnyathil Aashanka in 2017.

Her appearance in Omar Lulu's Oru Adaar Love, where she portrayed Sneha, helped her gain wider recognition among Malayalam film audiences. She later appeared in projects such as Sullu, Paavam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte, Mask and Dhamaka.

Alongside acting, Roshna has explored modelling and design-related activities. Instagram continues to serve as a platform through which she shares professional updates and connects with her audience.

Instagram Paid Subscriptions Gain Popularity Among Creators

Instagram's subscription feature has increasingly become a way for public figures and digital creators to offer exclusive content in exchange for recurring payments. Creators can share subscriber-only posts, stories and reels while building a separate community of paying followers.

Kerala-based digital creator Purple Halcyon, whose real name is Ashwani A, is another personality associated with subscription-based Instagram content.

Roshna Ann Roy's latest move adds to the growing trend of Malayalam entertainment personalities exploring paid digital content and new ways of engaging with their online audiences.