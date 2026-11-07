Mary Millben Extends Warm Diwali Wishes To India With Special Message

Mary Millben Shares Message of Hope and Light

American singer Mary Millben extended Diwali greetings to India and the Indian diaspora across the world, sharing a message of hope, love and spiritual illumination and urging people to spread the light of truth and goodness in their communities. Millben described light as an active force that drives away darkness and said that darkness cannot extinguish a flame, but only enters when the light is removed. "Light your candle, your inner flame, and go light your community, state, country, and the world with God's illumination, truth, hope, and love," she wrote on X. Expressing hope that her musical performance would inspire people during the festival, Millben added, "May this performance reignite the light of God in your hearts and homes this Diwali season."

Gratitude for Indian Culture and Guidance

The American singer also acknowledged her Hindi coach and mentor, Moksh Raj Acharya, for introducing her to Indian culture and helping her learn the devotional hymn 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare'. Thanking him for his guidance, she described Acharya as her beloved "guru" and said he helped bring the performance to life. "Thank you to my beloved“guru,” and Hindi coach @mokshrajacharya for teaching me the beauty of the Indian culture, this sacred hymn“Om Jai Jagdish Hare,” and helping bring this performance to life," she added. Extending her greetings to India, the Indian-American community and Indians living across the world, Millben expressed her affection for the country and its people. "To my beloved India, Indian-American community, and Indian communities globally, I love you. Loudly and proudly. Enjoy the full performance! Happy #Diwali!" she wrote.

Viral Rendition and Celebration

On Friday, Mary expressed her excitement for the auspicious Hindu festival and delighted her fans by reposting her much-loved viral rendition of the devotional hymn 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare'. In her post, she wrote, "“1 John 1:5, 'God is light, and in Him is no darkness at all.' Diwali centres on light over darkness. If we claim fellowship with God, we must live lives that reflect His light. His light illuminates truth, love, holiness, and peace. This Diwali, let us take on the spirit and light of God!” - MM This coming Sunday, November 8th, the world will celebrate Diwali and Mary's memorable performance of 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare' comes alive again in your homes and hearts! Stay tuned for the full performance on Sunday! #Diwali #music #love #reels."

In the video, Mary is seen in an orangish pink lehenga, sports a bindi on her forehead, and has donned jewellery. 'Om Jai Jagadish Hare' is a popular Hindi devotional hymn, widely sung during Diwali and in Indian households across the world as an expression of faith, devotion and celebration. Diwali, popularly known as the festival of lights, symbolises the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. The festival is celebrated across India and by Indian communities worldwide, with people lighting diyas, decorating homes, offering prayers and exchanging greetings.

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