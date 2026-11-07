Thrissur Murder: Accused In 30-Year-Old Martha Case Arrested After Jumping Bail

Thrissur: A murder accused who jumped bail 30 years ago was finally arrested. Krishnakumar, a native of Ambalappara, Ottapalam, was the accused in the Martha murder case that shocked Thrissur city in 1995. He was just 18 when the murder happened. Prasad (19), from Chalakudy, was the co-accused. They committed the murder to steal gold. Krishnakumar was arrested soon after but got bail and escaped.

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A Long Pending Warrant was issued by the court about 30 years ago. Even though investigations happened, they found no clue about him. Finally, following the instructions of the Thrissur region DIG, a special squad was formed under City Police Commissioner Nakul R Deshmukh, Thrissur ACP TR Rajesh, and East CI Nandakumar. Policemen looking into the case since 2022, West SI Adarsh, and cops Shanoj, Hareesh, Deepak, and Ajmal were part of the team.

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During the probe, they got a hint that he was hiding in Meerut, UP, with a slight name change. The team went to Meerut. They found out that he married a woman from Kollam 15 years ago and came back to Kerala. Further investigation showed he was living in Kundara with his wife and kids, working as a welder. The team returned from UP, went to Kollam, and cleverly caught him while he was doing welding work.