Kyiv's Bus Fleet Cannot Fully Replace All Electric Public Transport City Military Administration

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Acting Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Andrii Tkachov said this in a televised interview, answering a question about the situation with electric public transport and whether there were enough buses to replace services on all suspended routes, Ukrinform reports.

"We respond to these situations promptly and quickly, but the bus fleet really cannot replace all electric public transport. We also understand that the green metro line is currently not running across the Southern Bridge, so a fairly large number of buses have been deployed to provide a replacement service on that route," he said.

Tkachov added that metro services also sometimes experience disruptions due to voltage fluctuations.

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"We have to respond quickly, change routes, redeploy buses where needed, and so on. But we are responding promptly to all these situations," the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration assured.

At the same time, he recalled that Points of Invincibility were now operating in all districts of Kyiv. Tkachov said there were more than 1,500 such locations in the capital, including 700 operated by socially responsible businesses.

"People can charge their devices and warm up there if necessary. Also, following the President's instructions, we are working very quickly together with DTEK and the National Police to monitor situations where electricity or water supply has been unavailable for more than a day. We promptly dispatch emergency repair crews to fix the problem, because we understand that voltage fluctuations can cause circuit breakers to trip or burn out, and so on. These issues need to be repaired quickly," the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that backup transport arrangements were currently needed for the capital.