TN: Water Shortage Hits PAP Tail-End Farmers In Tiruppur Illegal Diversion Suspected

MENAFN - IANS) Tiruppur, Nov 8 (IANS) Serious concerns have emerged over irrigation water distribution under the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP) in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district, with farmers alleging that large-scale illegal diversion of water has disrupted supplies to agricultural lands in the tail-end regions.

The controversy has brought renewed attention to alleged lapses in monitoring the extensive canal network, particularly the failure to prevent unauthorised extraction of water. Farmers dependent on the Vellakovil branch canal have demanded immediate government intervention to protect their irrigation rights.

The situation worsened following the release of water from Thirumoorthy Dam on Thursday for the project's second irrigation zone. Although water was expected to flow through the distribution network without major delays, it took nearly 70 hours to reach the tail-end areas, where the supply remained inadequate.

Agricultural representatives pointed out that water had previously reached these areas within 24 hours of release. The prolonged delay has raised suspicions of illegal tapping through underground pipelines, unauthorised connections and borewells located near the main and branch canals.

Farmers' organisations said authorities had assured them that 141 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water would be supplied to the Vellakovil branch canal during the second-zone irrigation schedule, compared with the earlier allocation of 131 cusecs. However, the actual inflow recorded on Saturday was only 122 cusecs, considerably below the promised quantity.

Farmers demanded an explanation for the shortfall and immediate steps to ensure uninterrupted irrigation supplies. They also accused the joint monitoring committee of failing to take effective action against illegal pipelines, unauthorised canal crossings, and borewells allegedly extracting water from the irrigation system.

Following the complaints, Water Resources Department officials inspected the starting point of the Vellakovil branch canal at Illiyampudur on Saturday to assess the flow and identify possible irregularities.

Farmers from the affected areas gathered at the inspection site and questioned officials over the inadequate supply.

The situation prompted discussions involving revenue authorities, Water Resources Department personnel and Kangeyam police.

Officials acknowledged complaints regarding insufficient water flow and said corrective measures were being undertaken. They maintained that the joint monitoring committee had intensified surveillance under the district administration's directions to prevent water theft.

The farmers, however, insisted that effective enforcement and continuous monitoring were essential to ensure that the irrigation water allocated to tail-end agricultural areas reached its intended beneficiaries.