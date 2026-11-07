Gold, Silver Rates On Diwali, November 8: Gold And Silver Prices Across Major Cities
|City
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Silver (1 kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,33,110
|Rs 1,45,310
|Rs 1,90,888
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,32,920
|Rs 1,45,310
|Rs 1,90,813
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,32,740
|Rs 1,44,910
|Rs 1,90,913
|Chennai
|Rs 1,33,180
|Rs 1,45,400
|Rs 1,90,913
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,33,100
|Rs 1,45,300
|Rs 1,90,973
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,33,150
|Rs 1,45,360
|Rs 1,90,848
Why do gold and silver prices differ across cities?
Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including international bullion prices, currency movements, import-related costs and domestic demand. Changes in the rupee's value against the US dollar can also influence the landed cost of imported gold.
Local market conditions further contribute to price differences between cities. Dealer margins, transportation expenses and insurance costs can result in variations even when markets follow the same broader benchmark.
For jewellery buyers, the displayed bullion rate is only the starting point. The final purchase price also includes making charges and applicable GST. Buyers should check the purity hallmark and HUID details before purchasing gold jewellery.
Silver prices, meanwhile, are influenced by both investment demand and industrial consumption. Its use in electronics, solar panels and other industries makes the metal sensitive to wider economic and industrial developments.
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