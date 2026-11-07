Fires Reported At Multiple Locations Across Delhi No Casualties

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Multiple fire incidents have been reported in Delhi, including a massive blaze at a hardware and paint store in Uttam Nagar and another fire in the basement of a building in Malviya Nagar. Several fire tenders were deployed to contain the blazes, with no casualties or injuries reported in either incident.

A massive fire broke out at a hardware and paint store on Main Najafgarh Road in Uttam Nagar late Saturday evening, spreading from the ground floor to the upper floors of a three-storey building. Around five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the blaze.

Another fire broke out in the basement of a building in Malviya Nagar's Khidki area, prompting the deployment of eight fire tenders. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Speaking to IANS about the Uttam Nagar incident, Janakpuri Fire Station Officer Sarvanlal Meena said, "Three fire tenders were dispatched from our station, while one came from Dwarka. As our location is slightly towards the corner, it takes us a little longer to reach the spot owing to the traffic, and the Dwarka fire tender arrived earlier. A total of around five fire tenders reached the spot. We brought the fire under control in approximately half an hour. No one was injured, and everyone was found safe.”

According to officials, the fire in Uttam Nagar had originated on the ground floor before spreading to the upper floors of the three-storey structure. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

In Malviyanagar's Khidki Extension area, the fire was caused by a huge pile of garbage inside a basement. Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the blaze.

The latest incident comes amid a series of fire emergencies reported across the national capital ahead of Diwali.

Earlier on Saturday, a major fire broke out at a socks warehouse located in the basement of a building near Usha Mata Mandir in the Shahzada Bagh area of Sarai Rohilla. The incident was reported at around 11.36 p.m. on Friday under the jurisdiction of Keshav Puram, and firefighting operations continued for several hours.

The expanded operation involved three water tenders, three water bowsers, two breathing fire tenders, one mobile pump and one quick response vehicle. The fire had broken out in the socks godown in the basement of a building comprising a basement and a ground floor, spread across approximately 550 square yards.

The blaze was brought under control at around 4.50 a.m. on Saturday, following which cooling operations were undertaken to prevent any possibility of reignition. No casualties or injuries were reported.

On Friday, a fire also broke out at a building housing a car showroom and a garment showroom near Gate No. 2 of Saket Metro Station in South Delhi at around 3.26 p.m. Multiple fire tenders and emergency response vehicles were rushed to the spot.

In another incident, a massive fire broke out at a four-storey commercial building in Gaffar Market during the early hours of Friday, on Dhanteras. Around 20 to 25 fire engines were deployed to bring the blaze under control.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the Gaffar Market incident.