May Our Patriotic Youth Contribute Enthusiastically Towards Viksit Bharat: Prez Murmu's Diwali Greetings

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu extended warm Diwali greetings to the countrymen on Sunday and wished for the "patriotic youth" of the nation to contribute "enormously" towards the goal of Viksit Bharat.

People across India are celebrating Diwali on Sunday with traditional fervour and enthusiasm, illuminating their homes, streets and public spaces with diyas, decorative lights and colourful decorations.

In a statement, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad."

"The joyous celebrations followed Bhagwan Shri Ram's return to Ayodhya after his victory over Ravana. Bhagwan Shri Ram beheld the beautiful rows of illuminated lamps. This forms the cultural and devotional significance of Diwali. The festival also symbolises the auspicious beginning of Ram Rajya," she added.

President Murmu said that the festival of Diwali marks the "victory of virtues over negative tendencies", while also signifying the "end of suffering and the beginning of a joyful and prosperous life".

"On this occasion, people worship Bhagwan Ganesh for auspicious beginnings and well-being, and Mahalakshmi Mata for prosperity. Prayers are offered for the happiness of all," she said.

"I wish good health, happiness and prosperity to every citizen of our country. May we preserve the environment, live with harmony and may our patriotic youth, guided by Indian values, contribute enthusiastically to building a Viksit Bharat," the President added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended heartfelt Diwali wishes to the countrymen, wishing everyone happiness, well-being, and prosperity on the occasion of the festival of lights.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister shared his wishes with citizens and conveyed his greetings to people celebrating the festival across the country.

"Diwali wishes to everyone! Boundless Diwali wishes to my family members across the country," PM Modi posted on X (in Hindi).

Continuing his tradition, the Prime Minister will celebrate Diwali with defence personnel this year too.