Delhi Metro Red Line Resumes Services Following Technical Snag Delay

Delhi Metro Red Line Restored After Technical Snag

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has restored normal operations on the Red Line following a technical issue that temporarily delayed train services between Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda and Major Mohit Sharma Rajendra Nagar metro stations on Sunday morning amid the Diwali rush. The technical snag on the Red Line occurred as the metro authority rolled out a revised schedule for the Diwali festival, with early train operations commencing from 6 AM on the Pink, Magenta and Grey Lines.

Under the revised festival schedule, the early morning services covered the Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar section on the Pink Line, the Botanical Garden to Krishna Park Extension and Majlis Park to Deepali Chowk corridors on the Magenta Line and the Dwarka Kakrola to Dhansa Bus Stand stretch on the Grey Line The transit operator confirmed that the last train service from all terminal stations across all lines, including the Airport Express Line, shall depart at 10:00 PM on Sunday night instead of the usual departure time of 11:00 PM.

DMRC Honoured with Excellence Award

Earlier on October 25, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was bestowed with the prestigious 'Award of Excellence' in the 'Excellence in Innovation and Smart Mobility Solutions' category at the 19th Urban Mobility India Conference and Expo, which concluded in Bhubaneswar.

According to the release, DMRC's Managing Director Vikas Kumar received the award from the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, in the presence of the Minister for Housing and Urban Development of Odisha, Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, the Secretary, Department of Urban Development, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Satender Singh and the Additional Chief Secretary, Ministry of Urban Development of Odisha, Usha Padhee. The two-day conference cum expo attracted urban mobility experts and professionals from all over the world and deliberated on a range of issues pertaining to the sustainable growth and development of this sector. (ANI)

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