Chief Ministers Across India Share Heartfelt Wishes For Diwali 2026

Diwali 2026 Celebrations and Official Greetings

On the occasion of Diwali 2026, Chief Ministers across several states extended greetings and wished to citizens, with messages centred on hope, harmony and prosperity. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described Diwali as a festival of the pursuit of truth and universal well-being.

"Illuminated by the sacred memory of Lord Shri Ram, the embodiment of righteousness, arriving in Ayodhya, this great festival inspires us to advance along the path of public welfare through service, harmony and goodwill. May no courtyard remain in darkness, and may no life be deprived of hope-this is the festival of lights' pledge to the well-being of all. By the grace of Lord Shri Ram and Mother Janaki, may the light of happiness, peace and prosperity spread everywhere," he said on X, concluding with "Jai Jai Siyaram."

State Leaders Call for Unity and Progress

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged people to resolve to illuminate every home, courtyard and life with "a new light of progress, faith and prosperity."

"No matter how deep the darkness, a single lamp has the power to dispel it. The lamps lit to welcome Lord Shri Ram's return to Ayodhya keep this truth alive. Let us resolve, on this festival of lights, to illuminate every home, every courtyard and every life with a new light of progress, faith and prosperity," he said on X.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hailed Diwali as a celebration of light, prosperity, joy and renewed hope. "May this festival of lights inspire you to move from darkness to light and from despair to hope, filling your lives with happiness, peace, good health, and prosperity. May every home and courtyard glow, and may social harmony and goodwill grow stronger. These are my wishes for you," he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said the festival should dispel the darkness of discrimination and deprivation and spread love, brotherhood and harmony. "Let us, on this sacred festival, shop from local artisans, potters and small traders, and light the lamp of happiness in their homes too," he said.

National and Regional Well-Wishes

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini also wished everyone a joyous Deepawali. Gujarat CMO also extended wishes on the occasion. "On this festival of lights, a symbol of radiance and energy, let us kindle the flame of happiness, peace, prosperity, and social harmony," it said.

Greeting the people of Uttarakhand, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also wished for peace and prosperity in the future. "Heartfelt wishes and boundless blessings to all the people of the state for Diwali, the great festival of happiness, prosperity, and light. May this sacred festival of lights illuminate all your lives with happiness, positivity, and the light of renewed energy. May every family be blessed with happiness, peace, prosperity, and well-being through Mother Lakshmi's boundless grace and Lord Ganesha's blessings. This is my heartfelt wish," he said on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended Diwali greetings to people across the country, wishing them happiness and prosperity. The five-day Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, which was followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival and Lakshmi Puja will take place today, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 10 and Bhai Dooj on November 11.

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